Three arrested after illegal drugs, cash, and suspected stolen vehicles discovered during Doncaster warrant

Illegal drugs, quantities of cash and a number of suspected stolen vehicles have been recovered by neighbourhood policing officers, after they executed a pre-planned warrant, at a compound in Doncaster.

After gathering intelligence and monitoring activity at an address in Conisbrough, officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) swooped in to raid the premises last Friday (10 May).

Inside, they found quantities of Class A and B drugs, including 'snappy' bags of cannabis, various quantities of cash and several vehicles, suspected of being stolen.

These included three cars, one van, an off-road bike, a quad bike and a scooter. All of these were seized by officers and taken away from the scene, with efforts ongoing to reunite any vehicles confirmed as stolen with their respective owners.

Three men who were aged 51, 25 and 23, were arrested on the same day on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, handling stolen goods and also theft of a motor vehicle.

They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Doncaster South NPT Sergeant Christopher MacLeod, who led last Friday's operation, said: "A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to gather evidence and intelligence, in order for us to obtain these warrants and execute them.

"We will not tolerate criminality of any kind in the communities we serve and we want people to know that we are here to listen to the concerns they have about crime in their area and act upon them, to deliver results and bring people to justice.

"This warrant forms just a small part of the ongoing work we are carrying out to tackle crime in the area and I want to thank the community for the support they have shown our officers."

Sergeant MacLeod continuted to say: “If you are worried or concerned about crime in your area, please report it on the police non-emergency number 101. In an emergency when there is a danger to life or a crime in progress, please dial 999.