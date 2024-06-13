Three arrested after a stealing a getaway car, high-speed pursuit, and outrunning a police dog in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite exhausting all attempts to evade police action; a high-speed pursuit, trying to steal a getaway car and outrunning a police dog, a trio of suspects were quickly arrested by teams from across the Operational Support Unit following a vehicle theft in Doncaster.

The suspects, a man and two women are reported to have stolen a car from its owner while in a car park on Tuesday 11 June.

At around 9pm, Roads Policing Officers on the lookout for the vehicle, which since the report had its registration plates removed, sighted it on Tickhill Road.

A plan was put in place to stop and detain those involved.

The car was again sighted towards Maltby a short time later and a pursuit commenced. During which, the driver reached speeds of over 80mph and drove on the wrong side of the carriage way.

Officers withdrew from the pursuit when the risk became too great, and the National Police Air Service continued to follow from the sky.

The driver came to a stop close to the M18 and resources honed in. It is believed as the driver attempted to flee the scene, he tried to steal another car from a member of the public to aid his getaway.

Firearms and roads policing officers, and PD Chase were quick to react, chasing and detaining all three suspects.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “This was an excellent bit of teamwork from officers across our Operational Support Unit along with the National Police Air Service, striking the right balance between a determination to detain suspects and managing the risk that pursuits present.”

A man aged 30 was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, robbery, criminal damage and public order offences.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.