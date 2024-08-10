Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

No matter where we live, we want to feel safe.

Whether that’s in the local amenities we have around us (like hospitals and doctors’ surgeries), the clear presence of police on our streets, or simply in the home security measures we put into place, safety is of the utmost priority.

There’s nowhere that’s more true than in the rates of serious crime across our neighbourhoods, and especially so in one of the UK’s fastest rising epidemics – gun crime. Having seen year-on-year rises, only made sharper by the pandemic, the country grapples with an issue that’s not going anywhere, anytime soon.

In this article from Churchill Support Services they dive deep into the difficulties the country’s ongoing issues with gun crime, what the current data tells us, and what that might mean for the area you live in. We’ll also count down 25 of the worst affected areas, South Yorkshire coming in at number five.

This is where South Yorkshire stands in the 25 worst areas for gun crime in the UK.

What Is Gun Crime Like Across The UK?

While most of us might not associate the UK with having an issue with gun crime, the startling truth of the matter is that it happens far more than many of us realise. Between April 2023 and March 2024, we saw a staggering 8,767 separate incidents of gun violence, or around 1 instance of gun crime for every 7,754 people living in the UK.

A deeper dive reveals more concerning statistics, and sheds light on the way in which weapons are being used on our streets. Of those 8,767 firearms offences, 5,046 involved bodily harm or assault in some way – perhaps not a surprise, but concerning nonetheless.

There were 1,865 instances of criminal damage that involved a firearm, 958 offences involving firearm possession (both used and unused), and 885 instances of robbery where a firearm was used.

Arguably the most concerning, however, is the 750 homicides or attempted homicides using a firearm in the last year alone. That equates to around 2 incidents of murder or attempted murder across the UK every single day.

Of course, not every area of the UK takes an even share of those figures, and certain parts of the country experience much greater risks of gun crime than others. Let’s break down the UK’s worst affected areas for gun crime.

The 25 Worst Areas For Gun Crime In The UK

We’ll take a closer look at 25 of the worst affected areas in the UK for gun crime, as well as their associated statistics around gun crime, and what that might mean for those living in – or visiting – the area.

25. Durham

65 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Down by 16%

Home to the major towns of Hartlepool and Stockton, and coastal vistas across the North Sea, Durham occupies a spot amongst the worst areas for gun crime across the country. With 65 firearms offences in the last year alone, there’s mounting concerns around gun crime across the Durham area.

24. Lincolnshire

87 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 10%

Famed for its Wolds and rolling hills that give way to major towns and cities like the eponymous Lincoln, there’s an undercurrent of uncertainty when it comes to the county’s issues with gun crime. In the last year alone, Lincolnshire saw 87 separate firearms offences – a 10% spike over last year’s figures.

23. Avon & Somerset

91 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 54%

One of England’s more rural regions, save for the major cities of Bath and Bristol, Avon & Somerset’s ongoing issues with gun crime may come as something of a shock. However, with 91 firearms offences in the last year of data alone, the rolling hills of Somerset and Avon more than warrant their inclusion among the areas of the UK worst affected by gun crime.

22. Cheshire

92 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 8%

Synonymous with the wealth and opulence of the rich and famous, as well as the rich splendiferous heritage of Chester, Cheshire has a consistent issue with gun crime. The latest figures show 92 firearms offences in the last year alone – up by 8% from the previous year, and just 14 offences behind the worst period on record (106 offences in 2019/2020).

21. West Mercia

93 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Down by 33%

A swathe of the English countryside that encompasses the leafy counties of Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire under one centralised police force, West Mercia will no doubt be a surprise inclusion among the worst areas for gun crime in the UK. But with 93 firearms offences over the last year, it more than warrants its spot.

20. Derbyshire

99 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 1%

Very much a county of two halves, with the foothills of the Peak District in the west and the sprawling urbanity of areas like Derby and Chesterfield in the east, Derbyshire’s glittering exterior conceals a shock in its rate of gun crime. Over the last year, we saw 99 firearms offences in the county – a rise of 1% over the previous year’s stats.

19. Northamptonshire

104 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Down by 13%

Most closely associated with the aptly-named Northampton, as well as the rolling hills that characterise the county’s landscape, Northamptonshire has started to cultivate a less savoury reputation for gun crime. The latest year of data shows 104 firearms offences, which is concerning, but there’s promise in the trends, which show a 13% decrease over last year.

18. Bedfordshire

104 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 39%

One of England’s most historic counties, and home to the sprawling Luton, Bedfordshire’s outer beauty masks an ongoing issue with gun crime that only appears to be worsening. The 104 firearms offences in the last year represent a substantial 39% increase over last year’s figures, and a return to the higher rates of gun crime we saw in 2019/2020.

17. Humberside

108 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 69%

So named for the river that barrels through the region’s verdant landscape, Humberside encompasses large sections of North Yorkshire, and most notably the city of Hull. While no longer a county in its own right, it still faces similar issues in its rate of gun crime, with 108 firearms offences in the last year – an astronomical increase of 69%.

16. Kent

113 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Down by 1%

Home to the natural majesty of the White Cliffs of Dover, and viewed by many as the gateway to the UK, Kent’s indisputable natural beauty is underscored with a sour note in its rate of gun crime, with 113 firearms offences over the last year. That equates to more than 2 incidents involving guns every single week.

15. Thames Valley

115 Firearms Offences In The Last Year

An amalgam of multiple of England’s home counties, including Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire, the Thames Valley region is arguably one of the UK’s most picturesque. Less picturesque, however, are the statistics on gun crime in the area, with 115 firearms offences over the last year.

14. Leicestershire

116 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 9%

Predominantly occupied by the major city of Leicester, lodged right at the heart of the county, along with surround countryside and smaller towns, there’s much to consider if you’re looking at Leicestershire. However, with 116 firearms offences over the last year alone – up by 9% when compared to last year – it’ll be no surprise to see Leicestershire earn a spot among the worst areas for gun crime in the UK.

13. Nottinghamshire

119 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – No Change

With a spot amongst myth and legend thanks to Robin Hood of Nottingham and Sherwood Forest, there’s a distinctly less glamorous side to Nottinghamshire in its figures in gun crime. The last year of data saw 119 firearms offences – equivalent to 1 incident every 3 days – but there’s a slight glimmer of hope in that there’s been no change from last year’s figures.

12. Sussex

137 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 11%

With sandy stretches of coastline, the area of Sussex is split into 2 separate counties of similar name – East and West Sussex. Such a large landmass naturally attracts attention both good and bad, and with 137 firearms offences over the course of the last year – up by a notable 11% – that’s clearly translated across to the crime stats for the region.

11. Lancashire

142 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 12%

One of the North West’s most diverse counties, encompassing everything from seaside hotspots like Blackpool to burgeoning metropolises in Blackburn and Burnley, Lancashire’s popularity is often both a blessing and a curse. That’s no more true than in the county’s rate of gun crime – 142 firearms offences in the last year, up by 12% in comparison to the previous year.

Of course, gun crime isn’t the county’s only issue – far from it. Our recent exploration of the most dangerous areas of Lancashire delves deeper into the crimes plaguing the area.

10. Cleveland

148 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Down by 20%

Occupying the 10th spot among the worst areas for gun crime across the UK, Cleveland’s reputation often precedes it, especially in its contributions to industry, culture and arts. That’s also of the region’s ongoing and well-documented issues with crime, and gun crime is no different. Last year saw 148 firearm offences – an increase of 12% over the previous year.

9. Merseyside

151 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Down by 21%

Encompassing the more sedate ways of life of the Wirral with the glittering nightlife and thriving metropolis of Liverpool, it’s easy to view Merseyside as a region of two halves. However, where those two halves conjoin is in the region’s pressing issues with gun crime. Last year saw 151 firearms offences, with the silver lining being that those stats were 21% lower than the previous period’s.

8. Hampshire

152 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 15%

Nestled on the UK’s south coast, and boasting the twin harbour cities of Portsmouth and Southampton, Hampshire’s issues with gun crime are by no means new. With 152 firearms offences over the last year – up by 15% over last year’s statistics – Hampshire has started to return to the statistics we saw in 2019/20 (186 firearms offences).

7. Northumbria

171 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 20%

A region drenched in history and culture, best characterised by the towering Angel of the North, the Northumbria area encompasses multiple regions that truly make the North East great, including Blyth and Cramlington. Less great, however, is the region’s ongoing issues with gun crime, which last year sat at 171 firearms offences – an increase of 20% over last year’s figures.

6. Essex

185 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Down by 16%

Home to many a rose-tinted memory and holiday destination, the county of Essex no doubt has a reputation that precedes it, especially in major towns like Southend, Colchester and Basildon. Part of that reputation unfortunately lies in gun crime, with last year seeing 185 firearms offences – more than 3 incidents every week. There’s a slight silvering lining, however, as the rate of gun crime fell by 16% when compared with last year.

5. South Yorkshire

309 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Down by 7%

Arguably one of Yorkshire’s more built up areas, playing host to the major cities of Sheffield and Doncaster, South Yorks undoubtedly has its draws, especially in its urban life and job opportunities. However, last year saw 309 firearms offences – a 7% decrease over the previous year’s statistics – earning South Yorkshire a spot among the worst areas for gun crime in the UK.

4. Greater Manchester

494 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 21%

A sprawling metropolitan area that encompasses both the urban jungles of Manchester, Bolton and Rochdale, and the region’s multitude of artistic contributions, Greater Manchester’s size and stature belies its issues with gun crime. Last year alone saw a rise of 21% over the previous year’s statistics, equating to 494 firearms offences across Greater Manchester.

3. West Midlands

576 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Down by 4%

Most closely tied with the UK’s second-largest city in Birmingham, much has been said about the region’s contributions to culture, the arts, and industry. What’s less spoken about, however, is the areas ongoing issues with gun crime. Last year alone saw 576 firearms offences – meaning more than 1 gun crime every single day in the West Midlands.

2. West Yorkshire

626 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 42%

One of the UK’s most urbanised areas, playing host to major cities like Leeds and Bradford, the inclusion of West Yorkshire in the rankings of the worst areas for gun crime may not come as a surprise. However, the scale of the problem is shocking to say the least – 626 firearms offences over the last year, and up by a startling 42% in comparison to the previous year’s stats.

1. London

1,248 Firearms Offences In The Last Year – Up by 15%

The UK’s capital is officially the worst area for gun crime across the country. A central hub for worldwide economics and business, touristic hotspot and a hive of activity across all its diverse cultures and walks of life, there’s little to be said of London that’s not already been said time and time again.

Worryingly, there’s less said about the city’s ongoing issues with gun crimes, though. Last year alone saw 1,248 firearms offences – equating to 24 every single week, or more than 3 gun crimes every day. Those concerns are further compounded by the trend, which shows a 15% increase over the previous year’s statistics.