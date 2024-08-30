This is the face of the Doncaster man who threatened to slit MP Ed Miliband's throat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster man who made chilling threats to kill an MP during a tour of his constituency has been jailed for three years.

Michael Donaldson was arrested on 22 March after threatening to "slit the throat" of Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband.

The 56-year-old approached Mr Miliband in Bentley, leaving the MP feeling intimidated and a member of his staff "clearly shaken".

After being arrested by officers the same day, Donaldson initially tried to pass off his comments as "a joke".

Michael Donaldson.

However, while he was in police custody, he was caught saying: "Ed Miliband…. He will be in a body bag when I see him next."

Detective Constable Jack Goodall, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Donaldson's behaviour was incredibly alarming and caused Mr Miliband and his staff to understandably be considerably concerned for their safety.

"Officers acted quickly on this concerning report to arrest Donaldson and with the evidence captured he had no choice but to plead guilty in court."

Donaldson, of Askern Road, Bentley, admitted one count of making a threat to kill. A second count of making a threat to kill was ordered to remain on file.

He was sentenced to three years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (29 August).

A restraining order was also imposed which prevents Donaldson from attending Mr Miliband's constituency office.