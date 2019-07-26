Thieves target popular Doncaster cricket club
A popular Doncaster cricket club has been left out of pocket after being targeted by thieves.
They stole half of the picnic benches from Hatfield Town CC earlier this week.
Read More
Police are investigating and are tracing a flat bed type van that was spotted in the area at the time.
The club said on Facebook: “Thefts have continued from our ground this week.
“We are looking at ways to prevent this and have reported it to the police.
“If you see any suspicious vehicles around Carr Side Lane please report them to the police.
“A big thank you to all those that have offered support and sent messages over the last week or so.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“There are now extra patrols in the area and the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team are working with us to reduce the offences in our area.”
The police team added: "This is a local charity that invests every penny raised back into children.
“The benches cost the club a significant amount of money and will leave a big hole in the finances at a time when the club are desperately trying to improve the facilities for the community.
“If anyone has any outdoor benches or seats surplus to requirements any donations would be greatly appreciated.
“If you have any information regarding this Matter please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or Police non emergency number on 101.”