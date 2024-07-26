Thieves are jailed as police continue blitz on prolific Doncaster city centre shoplifters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thieves targeting local businesses in the centre of Doncaster have been stopped in their tracks and sent to prison as police continue their clampdown on persistent shoplifters.

Last year, Doncaster Central NPT, which covers Doncaster city centre and surrounding areas such as Balby, Hexthorpe and Wheatley, created a dedicated team to investigate shoplifters and bring them to justice.

Their job is to capture evidence, take victim and witness statements and compile and check CCTV footage, allowing them to recognise patterns of offending and repeat offenders earlier on in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Central NPT Sergeant Steve Roberts said: "They work across a multitude of cases, and with their superior knowledge of offenders, they are then to build complete packages, which we can present to the CPS in order to secure the relevant charges."

Prolific shoplifter Robert Kerry has been jailed.

The creation of the team continues to pay dividends, with 39 people jailed for thefts committed in the centre of Doncaster over the course of May and June.

From those 39 convictions, over nine years of prison sentences have been handed out, with more and more custodial sentences being served which reflects just how seriously judges are taking retail crime.

Prolific thieves from the Central NPT area who have been sentenced since the start of May in Doncaster include Simon Smith, 33, of Queensbury Road, Intake, who was jailed for 20 thefts, and Carl Jebb, 38, of no fixed abode, who committed 11 thefts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as improving its reactive approach to shoplifting through more comprehensive intelligence gathering, the team is working proactively to deter incidents of shoplifting through proactive patrols of hotspots areas and the active sharing of information with key partners.

The team works closely on a day-to-day basis with Doncaster City Council, retailers in the city centre and surrounding areas and the Creating a Safer Environment in Doncaster (CASED) group, which connects South Yorkshire Police with local businesses, community safety partnerships and the local authority to reduce crime through a digital radio network.

Sgt Roberts said: "We've established really formidable partnerships with key agencies and retailers and I just want to encourage businesses to continue reporting incidents of shoplifting to us as soon as they hear about them.

"The sooner we know, the sooner we can act and bring offenders to justice and we know that early reporting has helped to improve our prosecution rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your support and cooperation is key and will help us continue to convict shoplifters and drive down antisocial behaviour in the Doncaster Central NPT locality."

One prolific Doncaster shoplifter was jailed for almost a year after £1,000 stealing spree.

Robert Kerry, who persistently raided a One Stop store in the Wheatley area of Doncaster, has been jailed for 50 weeks after an investigation by officers from Doncaster Central NPT.

Over a 22-day spell, Kerry repeatedly targeted the same store in Morley Road, stealing a vast array of random items totalling more than £1,100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His thefts saw him steal high value items, including several boxes of chocolate, razor blades and jars of coffee.

PC Jason Lindsay, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Kerry's offending was prolific and reckless. He was challenged on multiple occasions by staff and ignored their repeated requests to stop stealing from their stores.

"Hard-working people who work in these stores should not have to deal with the likes of Kerry in their day-to-day jobs and I am glad we were able to bring him before the courts and secure a significant custodial sentence."

Kerry, 53, of no fixed abode, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (19 July) and pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft, with the defendant sentenced the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Lindsay said: "A judge deemed that only a custodial sentence could be given because of Kerry's flagrant disregard for people and their property.

"He also committed the offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence which was given for a theft he committed in June 2024.