"They may need a new front door": Doncaster pair cautioned after cannabis raid
Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team officers assisted South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Fortify Team in executing a warrant at an address on Crookes Broom Avenue, Hatfield.
The warrant was issued by a magistrates court under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A male and female at the address were both found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis.
“The cannabis was seized and both occupants were issued with a warning.”
“They may need a new front door!”
You can report drug crime to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or alternatively, you can contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information anonymously without having to leave your details.