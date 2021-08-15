"They look like terrorists!" Balaclava gang terrifying elderly residents of Doncaster estate

The gang have reportedly been causing trouble in the Edlington and Warmsworth area for a number of months, damaging property, trespassing and ‘terrifying’ local residents with other anti-social behaviour.

One fed up resident has called on South Yorkshire Police to tackle the gang that he says look like ‘terrorists.’

The man, who we are not naming, said: “A gang is operating in and around the Flower Park area of Warmsworth and Edlington - and they are terrorising residents with no support from either local community officers or regular police.

A hoodie gang who also sport balaclavas are terrorising Edlington and Warmsworth, say upset residents.

"They keep returning to the private residential courtyard dressed in black and wearing hoods with the ring leader dressed in a black balaclava, resembling terrorists.

"They trespass and then destroy public property and terrorise the residents – some of whom are over 60 to 70 years of age.

"They are scared and reluctant to complain due to further harassment and this is unacceptable.

He described the yobs as low life and added: “It is getting worse and needs action, but the police take a less than urgent interest. We need police on the beat in Warmsworth and Edlington now.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The message from us in relation to public concerns about anti social behaviour or any crimes taking place would be for people to ensure they report them to us directly.

"There are contact details for the local neighbourhood teams on our website, or they can use 101, our online reporting forms or live chat."

Doncaster Council also urges people to report incidents of anti-social behaviour directly to them, so they can deal with the problems.

Anyone wanting to report anti-social behaviour or nuisance in Doncaster can contact Doncaster Council HERE

Alternatively, reports can also be filed to South Yorkshire Police online via its website HERE or by telephone on 101.