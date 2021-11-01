'They got the wrong guy:" Wanted Doncaster teen taunts police on social media

Guss Golding is wanted by police.

Guss Golding is wanted by police in connection with two burglaries and an arson incident in the town earlier this year.

And after South Yorkshire Police posted an appeal for his whereabouts on Facebook, an account using the name ‘Guss Goulding’ was quick to goad officers, by posting a number of comments below the appeal.

"Oi, they got the wrong guy,” he posted within seconds of police sharing the appeal on its Facebook page.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also wrote: “Who’s that good looking chap” – with the post being liked more than 60 times with a laughing face emoji. In reply, another comment said: ‘where u hiding,’ followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

He is the latest in a long line of wanted people to poke fun at police over appeals to find them.

Golding, 19, is wanted in connection with two burglaries and an arson incident, which all occurred between May and September this year.

Enquiries have been ongoing to trace Golding and now police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Golding has links to various areas across Doncaster including Edlington and Armthorpe.A spokesman said: “If you see Golding, please do not approach him but instead call 101. If you have any other information about where he might be, please call 101.