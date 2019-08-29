These are the latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Martin Fisher: aged 41, of Kennington Grove, Edlington, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £190 compensation, £175 costs.

Michael Morris Sears: aged 40, of Gordon Square, Stainforth, assault by beating, community order, unpaid work requirement, £150 compensation, £170 costs.

Callum Brewer: aged 20, of Malton Road, Intake, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, £350 compensation, £705 costs.

Rebecca Louise Croft: aged 29, of College Road, Town Centre, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £107 costs.

Gage Hughes: aged 25, of Chequer Road, Town Centre, theft, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £571.50 compensation.

Paul McGarrigle: aged 20, of Oliver Street, Mexborough, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £50 fine, £25 costs.

Frederick Robert Kaye: aged 34, of Cross Bank, Hexthorpe, theft, breach of criminal behaviour order, assaulted a police officer acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, 32 weeks in prison, £250 compensation.

Keith Thompson: aged 39, of Stapleton Road, Warmsworth, breach of public spaces protection order, £30 fine, £32 costs.

Sally Elizabeth Brookes: aged 43, of Graham Road, Kirk Sandall, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 costs.

Jaroslaw Slomczewski: agwed 43, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £122 costs.

David Richard Sykes: aged 37, of Norman Crescent, New Rossington, theft, 18 weeks in prison, £122 costs.

Peter Coleman: aged 57, of Riviera Parade, Bentley, failed to comply with a community protection notice, £220 fine, £653.42 costs.

Neil Hughes: aged 48, of Belmont Avenue, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with a community protection notice, £220 fine, £734.17 costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Qualter: aged 35, of Coterel Crescent, Cantley, failed to comply with a community protection notice, £220 fine, £217.15 costs.

Lee Qualter: aged 42, of Coterel Crescent, Cantley, failed to comply with a community protection notice, £220 fine, £217.15 costs.

Mark James Flynn: aged 36, of Grove Place, Town Centre, theft, four weeks in prison, £37.96 compensation.

Paul Craig Hopper: aged 44, of North End Drive, Harlington, breach of domestic violence protection order, £100 fine.

Jason Dunn: aged 47, of Trafalgar Way, Carcroft, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison, £50 compensation.

Kai Wilson: aged 22, of Maple Road, Mexborough, theft, eight weeks in prison, £125 compensation.

Angela Catherine Dickson: aged 49, of Grove Place, Town Centre, breach of restraining order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £185 costs.

Bethany Sturman: aged 22, of Windhill Crescent, Mexborough, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, committed a further sentence while subject to a suspended sentence, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £250 compensation, £150 costs.

Tony Ellison: aged 38, of Westminster House, Intake, theft, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £857.93 compensation.

James Maximillion: aged 48, of St James Street, Town Centre, theft, discharged conditionally for two years, £299.99 compensation.

Steven Alexander Clark: aged 40, of Swinburne Avenue, Balby, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £36 compensation, £21 costs.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated