These are the latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

David Gibson: aged 43, of Firbeck House, St James Street, Town Centre, trespassing with intent to steal, breach of a suspended sentence order for theft, 34 weeks prison sentence, £122 victim surcharge.Martin Meaney: aged 36, of Glyn Avenue, Town Centre, trespassing with intent to steal, 26 weeks prison sentence, £122 victim surcharge.Tony Lee Reckless: aged 39, of Carr House Road, Belle Vue, failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, £85 fine, £75 costs.Michael Scott: aged 40, of Kelvin Street, Mexborough, theft, assault, four weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, £100 compensation.John Henry Bowman: aged 44, of no fixed abode, four offences of theft, eight weeks prison sentence, £215 compensation.Christopher Francis Burke: aged 46, of Crags Road, Denaby Main, failure to comply with a public spaces protection order, failure to surrender, community order, curfew.Lisa Peterson: aged 31, of Chestnut Avenue, Stainforth, drink driving, £120 fine, 18 month driving disqualification, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge.Todd Noble: aged 23, of Gainford Road, Moorends, failure to secure a transfer of household waste was to a person for authorised transport purposes, conditional discharge, £684 costs, £20 victim surcharge.Keira Louise-Anne Shields: aged 29, of Cedar Road, Balby, theft, community order, curfew, £20 compensation, £85 costs.Daniel John Lee Sticklen: aged 31, of Stone Riding, Edlington, theft, four weeks prison sentence, £115 victim surcharge.Amy Louise Stevenson: aged 32, of Norwood Road, Dunscroft, failing to comply with a community order, rehabilitation activity requirement. Samuel Patrick Stanley: aged 34, of Ferrers Road, Wheatley, failure to comply with a community order, unpaid work requirement.Ryan John Stringwell: aged 37, of Upperfield Road, Maltby, failure to comply with a suspended sentence order, £80 fine, £75 costs.

Dean Andrew Atkins: aged 32, of Barton Place, Conisbrough, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Bradley Bennett: aged 26, of Granby Road, Edlington, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison.

Christopher Sanderson: aged 22, of no fixed address, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £170 compensation.

Anthony Leader: aged 38, of Chequer Road, Town Centre, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Nichola Jayne Pybus: aged 46, of Horse Shoe Court, Balby, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Sean Karby: aged 46, of East Gate, Moorends, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £80 fine, £85 costs.

Jordan Bryah Tinker Eardley: aged 24, of Newlands Drive, Cusworth, drink driving, £575 fine, £557 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 39 months.

Adam Porter: aged 31, of no fixed address, possession of a class B drug, failed to comply with a public spaces protection order, committed a further offence during a suspended sentence order, 37 weeks in prison, £122 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Elizabeth Anne Rowe: aged 45, of Gloucester Road, Wheatley, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, eight weeks in prison suspended for 15 months, £122 costs.

Dale Keith White: aged 38, of Rosedale Road, Scawsby, attempted theft, 14 weeks in prison, £122 costs.

Kyle Howes: aged 27, of Comelybank Drive, Mexborough, drink driving, £200 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

George Thomas Smith: aged 43, of Bailey Lane, Thorne, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, theft, £100 fine, £28 compensation, £30 costs.

Jamie Andrew Wallace: aged 45, of Victoria Road, Edlington, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.

Nicholas Dean Richardson: aged 51, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 40 weeks in prison, £10 compensation, £115 costs.

Luke Brennan: aged 34, of Ellis Crescent, Rossington, assault by beating, £768 fine, £161 costs.

Cohan Jermaine Fawley: aged 25, of Lawn Avenue, Woodlands, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Liam Skadorwa: aged 30, of HMP Hatfield, Thorne Road, Hatfield, having been temporarily released from Her Majesty's prison knowing or believing an order recalling them had been made failed to take all necessary steps for complying as soon as reasonably practicable with the order, 28 days in prison, £122 costs.

Zoe Faulkner: aged 48, of Windhill Crescent, Mexborough, possession of a class A drug, £120 fine, £30 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Daniel Skelton: aged 26, of Garden Street, Mexborough, criminal damage, £80 fine, £50 compensation, £32 costs.

Ash Drury: aged 22, of Stanley Road, Stainforth, carried an axe in a public place without lawful authority, three months in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the axe.

Shane Dean Clark: aged 63, of Grainger Close, Edlington, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £68 compensation, £85 costs.

Marcin Szeremeta: aged 34, of Allterton Street, Town Centre, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Maksims Burenkovs: aged 34, of Plantation Close, Bentley, drink driving, £100 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.