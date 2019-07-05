These are the latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Ryan Holmes: aged 36, of Rands Lane, Armthorpe, assaulted a police officer acting in their function as an emergency worker, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Michael James McMahon: aged 31, of Northumberland Avenue, Intake, drunk and disorderly, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Nathan Luke Millward: aged 29, of Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Kyle Allan Mitchell: aged 36, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Greg Francis Thornhill: aged 37, of Cross Bank, Balby, had on him controlled drugs, £40 fine, £30 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Wayne John Kenny: aged 33, of Church Croft, Edenthorpe, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 32 months.

Dominic Hippe: aged 30, of Rushymoor Avenue, Askern, by a wilful omission or neglect namely walking on the rail tracks caused an engine or carriage using the railway to be obstructed, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £470 compensation.

Jade Starr: aged 22, of Nether Hall Road, Town Centre, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Damien Owudzie: aged 35, of Erskine Crescent, possession of a quantity of cannabinoid receptor agonist, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Adelle Williamson: aged 34, of Richmond Road, Moorends, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation.

Tony Byron: aged 35, of Station Close, Blaxton, drink driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Matthew Nigel Frearson: aged 45, of Queens Road, Wheatley, assault by beating, £108 fine, £115 costs.

Thomas Andrew Hutton: aged 24, of Norwood Road, Dunscroft, sent an electronic communication namely text and audio messages which conveyed threat for the purpose of causing distress and anxiety to the recipient, £166 fine, £115 costs.

Jason Mannifield: aged 19, of King Edward Road, Tickhill, drug driving, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Anthony Parker: aged 33, of Howbeck Drive, Edlington, drink and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Kieran Scott: aged 18, of Runnymede Road, Wheatley Hills, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Christopher Sanderson: aged 22, of no fixed address, had on them a class B drug, seven days in prison, order for the destruction of the drug.

Adam Cahill: aged 26, of Crossfield Lane, Skellow, assault by beating, criminal damage, £75 fine, £115 costs, £70 compensation.

John Stoakes: aged 32, of Queens Road, Wheatley, criminal damage, committed a further sentence while subject to a suspended sentence, entered a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, carried bolt croppers in a public place without lawful authority, 48 weeks in prison, £140 costs, order for the destruction of the bolt croppers.

Helen Anne Brayshaw: aged 41, of Broadway, Dunscroft, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Jamie Liam Brodie: aged 27, of Lancaster Court, Auckley, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, 20 weeks in prison, £200 compensation.

Craig Devy: aged 33, of Wharf Road, Town Centre, possession of a class B drug, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £50 fine, £30 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Keira Louise-Anne Shields: aged 29, of Cedar Road, Balby, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £75 costs.

Jack Allchurch: aged 24, of Green Close, Scawthorpe, possession of a class B drug, breach of restraining order, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Gareth Antony Gardner: aged 34, of Woodlands Way, Denaby Main, failed to comply with a community protection notice, £100 fine, £30 costs.

Christopher Clinton Wilkinson: aged 44, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £115 costs, £20 fine.

Daniel Berriman: aged 28, of Carr View Avenue, Hexthorpe, breach of domestic violence protection order, two months in prison.

Adam Porter: aged 31, of Balby Road, Balby, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Andrew Woodward: aged 24, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, £1.99 compensation, £105 costs.

Brennan Edward Williams: aged 23, of Nether Hall Road, Town Centre, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £120 compensation.

Spencer Siddle: aged 29, of Station Road, Dunscroft, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Stephen Michael Swallow: aged 35, of Adwick Road, Mexborough, theft, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, Residence Requirement, £50 costs, £25 compensation.