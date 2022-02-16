Joanne Dunne, aged 51, of The Oval, Conisbrough: Assaulted a police officer, drunk and disorderly. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Lee Flaherty, aged 39, of Dublin Avenue, London: Possession of cannabis. Conditionally discharged for six months, £45 costs.

Tommy Geraghty, aged 27, of Bathurst Street, Hull: Three charges of assaulting a prison officer. Jailed for 16 weeks, £250 compensation.

This is the latest from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Vlad Marian Ignat, aged 27, of Rainbow Close, Thorne: Drink driving, driving without insurance or a licence. Community order to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within the next twelve months, costs £85, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 26 months.

James Stephen Rice, aged 56, of The Park, Woodlands: Drink driving. Community order to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 26 months, £85 costs.

Brandon Luke Jackson, aged 21, of Carr Hill, Balby: Possession of cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Liam Meade, agd 37, of College Road: Possession of cannabis, drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £85 costs.

Darren John Stanley, aged 34, of College Road: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £160 compensation

Lewis Jonathan Lowther, aged 24, of Walpole Close, Balby: Possession of cannabis. Fined £150, £85 costs.

John Trueman, aged 40, of Whitegate Close: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, restraining order, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Lewis Lister, aged 23, of Travis Grove, Thorne: Criminal damage. Fined £80, £200 compensation.

Alannah Dinnigan, aged 31, of Crabtree Road, Dunscroft: Causing harassment, alarm or distress under the Public Order Act. Restraining order until August 2, 2023,£120 fine, £85 costs.

Angela Kershaw, aged 35, of Simpson Place, Mexborough: Theft and breach of a supervision requirement. Jailed for 13 weeks.

Pavel Vladimirovo, aged 34, of Jackson Street, Goole: Theft, failure to surrender to custody. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Ronald Willey, aged 63, of Westminster Crescent, Intake: Trespass with intent to steal, possession of cocaine. Community order made for a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £200, £85 costs.

Matthew Neil Holt, aged 32, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe: Theft, breach of community order. Jailed for eight weeks.

Ryan Sinclair, aged 24, c/o Wicklow Road, Intake: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Jailed for seven days.

Daniel Lawson, aged 23, of Princess Avenue, Stainforth: Drunk and disorderly, using threatening behaviour towards police officers. Community order to carry out 50 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Joseph McIntyre, aged 24, of HMP Parc: Racially aggravated assault, assault by beating. Jailed for eight months.

Ben Taylor, aged 26, of Littlemoor Lane, Balby: Driving while disqualified. Jailed for 18 weeks, disqualified from driving for three years.

Logan Kane Perry, aged 26, of Westminster Crescent, Intake: Driving without a licence or insurance, breach of a suspended sentence. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for two years.

Lewis Crooks, aged 35, of no fixed abode: Criminal damage. £75 compensation.

Joshua Clarke, aged 31, of Bridgeford House, Stainforth: Assault by beating, criminal damage. Community order for a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, carry out 150 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Plus a restraining order until February 2, 2023, £300 compensation, £620 costs.

Nathan Keith Andrew McGuigan, aged 32, of Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall: Possession of a knuckle duster, driving without a licence or insurance. Community order for a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, carry out 150 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, driving record endored with six points, £100 costs.

Mark Garry Maddox, aged 49, of Hill Top Crescent, Edlington: Drug driving, possession of a controlled drug.

Fined £480, costs £310, Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kieran David Wragg, aged 35, of Hunger Hill Road, Sheffield: Threatening or abusive behaviour. Restraining order until February 6, 2024.

Raygan Collins, aged 21, of Delves Terrace, Sheffield: Assault by beating. Fined £250, £85 costs.

Joseph Damian Small, aged 28, of Hopedale Road, Sheffield: Driving without a licence. Fined £50, driving record endorsed with three points.

Robert Galley, aged 62, of Coach Road, Rotherham: Benefit fraud. Community order to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours within the next 12 months, £95 costs.

Lisa Marie Woodhead, aged 41, of Clement Mews, Rotherham: Sending indecent, obscene or menacing messages.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, costs £85.

Adal Islam Ali, aged 24, of Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield: Drug driving, breach of a suspended sentence order. Fined £120, £46 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Bernard Thomas Chambers, aged 52, of Upperthorpe, Sheffield: Theft. Jailed for seven days, £60 costs.

William Porritt, aged 26, of Eden Grove, Hexthorpe: Drug driving. Fined £100, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Nicholas Cuttill, aged 48, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley: Possession of crack cocaine, produced a quantity of cannabis, possession of cannabis. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring between 7pm and 8am until June 2, 2022, £85 costs.

Joanne Greenhalgh, aged 54, of Station Road, Askern: Drink driving.

Community order form a 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for 32 months, £85 costs.