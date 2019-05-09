These are the latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ court

The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ court.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Paul Irvine: aged 40, of no fixed address, theft, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, ten weeks in prison, £60 compensation.

Philip Ronald Temperton: aged 25, of Willow Drive, Mexborough, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Julius Chinjanja: aged 21, of no fixed address, assault by beating, criminal damage, 16 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Angela Kershaw: aged 32, of no fixed address, assault, theft, 16 weeks in prison, £200 compensation.

Anthony Phillip Young: aged 30, of Dodsworth Street, Mexborough, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Benjamin Bailey: aged 30, of Western Road, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £100 fine, £75 costs.

Ehasan Chowdhury: aged 52, of Mill Street, Armthorpe, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £100 fine, £75 costs.

Nicholas Dean Richardson: aged 51, of College Road, Town Centre, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £40 fine, £45 costs.

Elle Bolland: aged 25, of Clayworth Road, Wiseton, drink driving, £750 fine, £675 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Sorin Alexandru Gherghinoiu: aged 30, of Miller Close, Moorends, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.

Mark White: aged 44, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £50 fine, £115 costs.

Luke Joe Mickevicius: aged 23, of no fixed address, had an article for use in connection with a theft while not at home, assaulted a Police Community Support Officer acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, eight weeks in prison, order for the destruction of the bolt cutters, £50 compensation.

Alan Graham Potts: aged 47, of Lothain Road, Intake, used abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for two years, £20 costs.

Paul Thornton: aged 53, of Roseberry Avenue, Hatfield, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Dylan Josh Ferguson: aged 18, of no fixed address, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, did not take steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of an animal were met to the extent required by good practice, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £465 costs.

Simon Hallgarth: aged 47, of Woodhouse, Belton, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, 14 weeks in prison, did not take steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of an animal were met to the extent required by good practice, £115 costs.

Paul Walker: aged 42, of Woodhouse, Belton, caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, 14 weeks in prison, did not take steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of an animal were met to the extent required by good practice, £115 costs.

Mary Campion: aged 34, of Royston Avenue, Bentley, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £100 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Ethan Morley: aged 22, of Mansfield Crescent, Armthorpe, possession of a class A drug, £200 fine, £115 costs.

Colin Hunt: aged 38, of no fixed address, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, , carried an offensive weapon in a public place without lawful authority, 15 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for destruction of the rounders bat.

Sean Ricky O'Brien: aged 33, of Elm Place, Armthorpe, drink driving, £100 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for four months.

Christopher David French: aged 34, of Broc-o-Bank, Norton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Chantelle Charles: aged 33, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge, drunk and disorderly, failed to comply with an order of the court to be bound over, £140 fine, £115 costs.

Meghan Finney: aged 20, of Mona Road, Balby, assaulted a police officer acting in their function as an emergency worker, drunk and disorderly, community order, unpaid work requirement, £250 compensation, £170 costs.

Simon Kidd: aged 32, of Furnival Road, Balby, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Craig Milner: aged 34, of Central Avenue, Woodlands, criminal damage, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.

Darrell Jordan Vaughan: aged 21, of Hough Lane, Wombwell, possession of a class B drug, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £100 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Wayne Williams: aged 45, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £700 compensation.

Louise Sylvia McCutcheon: aged 33, of Harlington Court, Denaby Main, theft, failed to surrender to court, community order, exclusion requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £71.97 compensation, £85 costs.

Carl Anthony Wynne: aged 35, of Harlington Court, Denaby, theft, failed to surrender to court, community order, exclusion requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £71.97 compensation, £85 costs.

Michael Nettleship: aged 21, of Wath Road, Mexborough, took a vehicle without consent and an accident occurred before the vehicle was recovered, drink driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, drug driving, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.