These are the latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ court

The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ court.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Ladislav Balaz: aged 42, of Apley Road, Town Centre, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £20 fine, £75 costs.

Aaron Peter Blay: aged 42, of Queens Crescent, Edlington, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £20 fine.

Carly Louise Waugh: aged 39, of Thirlmere Gardens, Kirk Sandall, failed to comply with the requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order imposed, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £75 costs.

Vince Ellis: aged 27, of Barnsley Road, Scawsby, failed to comply with the requirements imposed following release from prison, £50 fine, £75 costs.

David Michael Holbrey: aged 27, of Woodfield Road, Balby, assaulted a police constable acting in their functions as an emergency worker by beating them, ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £200 costs.

Josh Mansfield: aged 20, of Christ Church Road, Town Centre, theft, eight weeks in a young offender institution, £115 costs.

Mark Shaun Whitehead: aged 50, of Maple Road, Mexborough, assault by beating, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to as suspended sentence, 10 months in prison, £900 compensation.

David Gibson: aged 43, of no fixed address, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £39.96 compensation, £85 costs.

Wendy Scales: aged 45, of Westminster Crescent, Intake, drink driving, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 fine, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Daniel Berriman: aged 28, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence protection order, eight weeks in prison.

Charlene Martha Cunningham: aged 29, of Wolsey Avenue, Wheatley Hills, drug driving, £230 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Ian Davies: aged 60, of Gurth Avenue, Edenthorpe, drink driving, £200 fine, £230 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jayne Chappell: aged 29, of Miller Lane, Thorne, took a vehicle without consent and was involved in an accident, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Clint Brammer: aged 30, of Essex Road, Bircotes, possession of a class B drug, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Christopher Turner: aged 44, of Woodfield Road, Balby, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £225 compensation, £85 costs.

Paul Richard Haigh: aged 47, of Elmham Road, Cantley, drug driving, driving a vehicle for which no test certificate has been issued, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Graham Hill: aged 51, of Shackleton Road, Clay Lane, assault by beating, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Kyle Stanley Robinson: aged 20, of March Vale Rise, Conisbrough, possession of a class B drug, £100 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Lewis Scott Fearn: aged 29, of Eccleston Road, Kirk Sandall, drink driving, £390 fine, £124 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Steven Paul Lane: aged 54, of Douglas Road, Balby, drink driving, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Jacqueline Marshall: aged 55, of Kelvin Crescent, Mexborough, drink driving, £315 fine, £116 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Alan Jones: aged 40, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the requirement of a public spaces protection order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £50 fine, £30 costs.

Dru Eliot Oxer: aged 46, of Green Way, Mexborough, theft, £50 fine, £30 costs.

Rafal Bakura: aged 22, of The Homestead, Bentley, begging, £50 fine, £30 costs.

Neilas Dejnekinas: aged 18, of Heartswood Road, Bentley, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for two years, restraining order imposed, £500 compensation.

Jade Louise Starr: aged 22, of Nether Hall Road, Town Centre, assault, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £75 compensation.

James Hirst: aged 41, of Wharf Crescent, Thorne, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £105 compensation.

Michelle Van Der Gryp: aged 26, of Central Drive, Rossington, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, fraudulently used a registration mark, six points on driving licence, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Matthew Alan Smeaton: aged 32, of Halmshaw Crescent, Bentley, theft, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £3,634 compensation.

Alan Hodgson: aged 41, of Kent Gardens, Moorends, threatened arson and caused a person to fear that the threat would be carried out, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Gemma Anne Noble: aged 37, of Gainford Road, Moorends, theft, failed to surrender to custody, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Thomas Scott: aged 33, of Sandhills Way, Branton, fraud, £125 fine, £481.04 costs.

Ali Avsar: aged 46, of Littlemoor Lane, Balby, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £400 fine, £340 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years.