These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Jason Cooley: aged 44, of The Grove, Wheatley Hills, criminal damage, breach of non-molestation order, eight weeks in prison, £25 compensation, £207 costs.

Elina Munteanu: aged 21, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, theft, failed to surrender to custody, £233 fine, £115 costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Corrigan: aged 28, of Clearwell Croft, Cusworth, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Tracy Louise Mitchell: aged 45, of Junction Close, Wombwell, Barnsley, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Katie Elder: aged 39, of Bentinck Close, Town Centre, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £80 fine.

Patrick Michael Maughan: aged 34, of Marshland Road, Moorends, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £50 fine.

Laura Nightingale: aged 18, of Lansdowne Road, Wheatley Hills, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine.

Billy Hammond: aged 19, of Beaconsfield Road, Hexthorpe, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Sean Robert Larner: aged 34, of Willow Grove, Thorne, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Steven Michael Singleton: aged 41, of Somerton Drive, Bessacarr, possession of a class B drug, £50 fine, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Ricky Thomas Ward: aged 28, of no fixed address, drug driving, £320 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Marc John Lane: aged 33, of Burns Road, Balby, criminal damage, £200 compensation, restraining order imposed.

Samantha Bailey: aged 44, of Dukes Crescent, Edlington, possession of a class B drug, £40 fine, £30 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Sean Ronald Evans: aged 36, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, caused a person to fear that violence would be used against them, 16 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £122 costs.

Carl Anthony Wynne: aged 35, of Harlington Court, Denaby, theft, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, failed to surrender to the court, 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £122 costs.

Levi Jordan Kyle Arnold: aged 26, of Woodfield Road, Balby, intentionally exposed their genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress, criminal damage, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, defendant required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 for five years, £200 compensation.

Steven Andrew Gerry Clark: aged 31, of Bannister House, Parkway North, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £125 compensation, £175 costs.

Stephen Smith: aged 29, of Wrightson Terrace, Bentley, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, fraud, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, six weeks in prison, £122 costs.

Harriet Denton: aged 29, of Pool Drive, Bessacarr, criminal damage, community order, mental health treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £90 costs.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated

Ruth Humphreys: aged 47, of Gervase Avenue, Beauchief, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.Paul Garner Hudson: aged 40, of Station Road, Masborough, Rotherham, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, must participate in a building respectful relationship programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs.Glen McClone: aged 46, of Smelter Wood Court, Woodhouse, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker, drunk and disorderly, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £175 costs.Courtney Rose Rees: aged 19, of Holland Road, Nether Edge, drug driving, £100 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.Joanne Rose: aged 41, of Barnsbridge Grove, Town Centre, Barnsley, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.Conal Bailey: aged 23, of Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £100 fine, £115 costs.Michael Satterthwaite: aged 41, of no fixed address, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.Max Lawrence Everett: aged 26, of Lupton Road, Beauchief, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £117 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.Michelle Hammond: aged 55, of Raisen Hall Road, Longley, assaulted a police officer acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, £150 fine, £117 costs.