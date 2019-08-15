These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts
The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts.
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated
Keenan Jay Butler: aged 21, of Marshland Road, Moorends, assault by beating, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £250 compensation, £265 costs.
Andrew Murphy: aged 29, of Petersgate, Scawthorpe, theft, assault, defendant was were arrested by a constable as unlikely to surrender to custody, 12 weeks in prison, £238.99 compensation.
Leon Marcus Stead: aged 21, of Sandbeck Court, Bawtry, possession of a class B drug, £120 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Andrew James MacKillop: aged 34, of Johnston Gardens, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, fraud, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.
George Anthony Howell: aged 42, of no fixed address, theft, four weeks in prison, £10 compensation.
Julie Elizabeth Bolton: aged 36, of Wilberforce Road, Clay Lane, theft, eight weeks in prison, £702 compensation.
William Joseph Malloy: aged 28, of Holm Road, Westwoodside, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £120 fine, £75 costs.
Gavin Scott Lee: aged 36, of no fixed address, dishonestly received stolen goods knowing or believing them to be stolen goods, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.
Brian Jackson: aged 41, of Cusworth House, Camden Place, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £21 costs.
Jason Booker: aged 51, of Broad Lane, Skyehouse, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 42 months.
Bogdanel Gherghe: aged 24, of Turnberry News, Stainforth, drug driving, £260 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Thomas Rudd: aged 27, of Nelson Road, Edlington, driving without insurance, driving whilst not wearing an adult belt, driving without a licence, driving without due care and attention, failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by a constable in uniform, £670 fine, £125 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Lucas Luc: aged 38, of Christ Church Road, Town Centre, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.
James Mahoney: aged 27, of Adwick Lane, Toll Bar, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £100 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.
Anthony Carl Spencer: aged 21, of Coniston Road, Mexborough, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs, £500 compensation.
Chantelle Charles: aged 33, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge, drunk and disorderly, £80 fine, £117 costs.
Julie Ferguson: aged 51, of Cantelo Court, New Rossington, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, £250 compensation, £106 costs.
Michael Hope: aged 61, of Fieldside, Edenthorpe, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 26 months.
Sean Robert Larner: aged 34m, of Willow Grove, Thorne, criminal damage, £120 fine, £220 compensation, £115 costs.
Levi Mills: aged 23, of Lambeth Road, Balby, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.
Kane Moffatt: aged 26, of Hawthorne Crescent, Mexborough, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
David Joseph Thistleton: aged 41, of Rose Avenue, Balby, possession of a class B drug, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, £120 fine, £117 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Kimberley Ann Moore: aged 35, of Barnsley Road, Moorends, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
James Hirst: aged 42, of Wharf Road, Town Centre, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, 12 weeks in prison, £402 compensation.
Callum Declan Murray: aged 28, of Addy Close, Balby, possession of a class B drug, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Lee Magee: aged 34, of Westfield Crescent, Askern, driving without due care and attention, £80 fine, £115 costs, five points on driving licence.
John Stoakes: aged 32, of no fixed address, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 42 weeks in prison, £300 compensation.
Paula Michelle Gadsden: aged 37, of Goodwin Crescent, Swinton, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.
Ross Nettleship: aged 23, of Shephards Close, Denaby Main, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.
Daniel Weston: aged 38, of Bardolf Road, Cantley, took a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable in uniform, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £85 compensation, £85 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Robert Andrew Foster: aged 27, of HMP Marshgate, Doncatser, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 fine, £285 costs.Genadijus Klimcenkov: aged 25, of Sandtoft Road, Belton, Doncaster, drink driving, £150 fine, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.Adam Ricky Seward: aged 33, of no fixed address, criminal damage, assault by beating, 20 weeks in prison, £120 compensation, restraining order imposed.