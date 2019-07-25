These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Robin Leigh Asquith: aged 43, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £1,000 compensation.

Ben Taylor: aged 23, of Warren Close, Intake, drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 12 weeks in prison, £207 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Luke Martin Soffe: aged 24, of Elizabeth Avenue, drink driving, failed to stop at the scene of a an accident, driving without due care and attention, community order, unpaid work requirement, £705 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.

Gordon Michael Brown: aged 40, of The Nooking, Haxey, sent an offensive menacing message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in a racially aggravated incident, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £90 costs.

Terence Lanaghan: aged 58, of West Street, Thorne, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £705 costs.

Jodie Wilson: aged 22, of Burton Avenue, Balby, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £170 costs.

Michael Howe: aged 33, of Warwick Road, Intake, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

James Lee Wilson: aged 43, of Balfour Road, Bentley, assault by beating, faield to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £85 costs.

Darren Mansram: aged 35, of Balmoral Road, Town Fields, assault, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Amir Qunaku: aged 27, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, assault by beating, sent a message which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Tom Peter Reeves: aged 24, of Main Street, Old Cantley, took a vehicle without consent and before it was returned damage was caused to it, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £500 compensation, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Gary Heeley: aged 51, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, criminal damage, £85 costs.

Colin William John Kitching: aged 36, of Elm Green Lane, Conisbrough, possession of a class B drug, £100 fine, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Jaroslaw Slomczewski: aged 43, of Sandringha, Road, Intake, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.

Todd Morrice: aged 31, of Symes Gardens, Cantley, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.

Lucasz Suchorab: aged 28, of no fixed address, gave false information that they knew or believed to be false to the police, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £122 costs.

Devon Nathan Lafayette: aged 28, of Sandford Road, Balby, possession of a class A drug, £170 fine, £30 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

David Hassall: aged 46, of King Georges Road, Rossington, theft, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 18 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Martin Barron: aged 47, of Doncaster Road, Mexborough, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Zachariah Craven: aged 20, of Westfield Road, Hatfield, drug driving, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, order for the destruction of the drug.

Darren Dainty: aged 43, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, assault by beating, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £300 compensation.

Steven Davison: aged 32, of no fixed address, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence,18 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Ionut Victor Rudaru: aged 34, of Whitburn Road, Town Centre, drink driving, driving without insurance, £400 fine, £124.99 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated

Ian David Morton: aged 35, of Wordsworth Crescent, Parson Cross, harassment, possession of a class B drug, community order made, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.Wayne Anthony Pemberton: aged 42, of Deer Park Road, Stannington, sent text messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, drunk and disorderly, £175 fine, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.Craig Russell Daley: aged 31, of Plowright Mount, Glaeadless Valley, failed to provide a specimen of breath, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for five years.Kardo Khalid: aged 40, of Greenland Court, Darnall, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £150 fine.months.