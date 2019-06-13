These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Russell Mcintyre: aged 39, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison.

Nigel Robertson: aged 37, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, assault by beating, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Sam Batty: aged 20, of Littleworth Lane, Rossington, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Frank Mitchell: aged 62, of Victoria Road, Bentley, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Robert David Sword: aged 32,of Willow Crescent, Thorne, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Robert Lesley Hassall: aged 28, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, £168 compensation.

Karl Padley: aged 41, of Stainforth Road, Barnby Dun, criminal damage, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker, assaulted a police officer acting in their function as an emergency worker, seven months in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £509.25 compensation, £200 costs.

Stephen Doherty: aged 30, of Market Road, Town Centre, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for one year.

Dale Hopkinson: aged 33, of Woodlands Road, Woodlands, driving without due care and attention, £200 fine, £115 costs, nine points on driving licence.

Rhys Nze: aged 20, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, without authority possessed inside a prison a mobile phone and charging lead, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the mobile phone and charging lead to be destroyed.

Marcehl Daniel Smith: aged 32, of Littlemore Lane, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Scott Whittaker: aged 22, of Thorpe Lane, Thorpe in Balne, possession of a class B drug, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Dean Brown: aged 24, of Whitby Road, New Rossington, drink driving, £369 fine, £121 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 months.

Ayden Brook Ian Hamilton: aged 22, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, drunk and disorderly, £93 fine, £115 costs.

Gemma Margaret Hardwick: aged 29, of Radnor Way, Intake, failed to comply with a public spaces protection order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Toni Hardwick: aged 28, of Radnor Way, Inatake, failed to comply with a public spaces protection order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Dorian Mateusz Tillack: aged 27, of Brampton Lane, Armthorpe, drink driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Thomas William Riley: aged 26, of Hamilton Road, Town Centre, theft, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £650 compensation.

Corey O'Sullivan: aged 24, of Millfield Road, Thorne, breach of restraining order, assault by beating, 40 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Paul Orwin: aged 30, of no fixed address, supplied a class B drug, possession of a class B drug, criminal damage, 38 weeks in prison, £100 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.

Benedict Simbarashe Zvekare: aged 24, of St Johns Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with the requirments of a community order, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Andrew Asher: aged 31, of Beech Crescent, Stainforth, breach of restraining order, breach of non-molestation ordrer, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £705 costs.

Daniel Berriman: aged 28, of Windhill Crescent, Mexborough, breach of domestic violence protection order, 21 days in prison, £50 fine.

Darren Ings: aged 29, of Eden Lodge, Stainforth, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Kevin Potts: aged 43, of Greenfield Lane, Balby, breach of public spaces protection order, £80 fine, £30 costs.

Jay Lewis Crooks: aged 32, of no fixed address, failed to comply with a community protection notice, £50 fine, £30 costs.

Simon Granter: aged 41, of South Street, Highfields, possession of a class A drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Saville Hirst: aged 61, of no fixed address, theft, 14 days in prison, £15 compensation.

Mark Whitehead: aged 50, of no fixed address, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, eight weeks in prison, £150 compensation.

Tariq Ghazzaoui: aged 30, of Highfield Road, Town Centre, possession of a class A drug, without lawful authority carried a knife in public, five months in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, order for the destruction of the drug, order for the destruction of the knife.

Kimberley Mcardle: aged 57, of Poplar Road, Dunscroft, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, assault by beating, restraing order imposed, £120 fine, £630 costs.

Kelly Louise Brown: aged 37, of Station Road, Dunscroft, drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.