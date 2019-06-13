These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court
Doncaster Magistrates' Court

The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts.  

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Russell Mcintyre: aged 39, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison.

Nigel Robertson: aged 37, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, assault by beating, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Sam Batty: aged 20, of  Littleworth Lane, Rossington, drink driving, driving  without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Frank Mitchell: aged 62, of Victoria Road, Bentley, drink driving,  £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Robert David Sword: aged 32,of Willow Crescent, Thorne, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Robert Lesley Hassall: aged 28, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, £168 compensation.

Karl Padley: aged 41, of Stainforth Road, Barnby Dun, criminal damage, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker, assaulted a police officer acting in their function as an emergency worker, seven months in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £509.25 compensation, £200 costs.

Stephen Doherty: aged 30, of Market Road, Town Centre, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for one year.

Dale Hopkinson: aged 33, of Woodlands Road, Woodlands, driving without due care and attention, £200 fine, £115 costs, nine points on driving licence.

Rhys Nze: aged 20, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, without authority possessed inside a prison a mobile phone and charging lead, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the mobile phone and charging lead to be destroyed.

Marcehl Daniel Smith: aged 32, of Littlemore Lane, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Scott Whittaker: aged 22, of Thorpe Lane, Thorpe in Balne, possession of a class B drug, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Dean Brown: aged 24, of Whitby Road, New Rossington, drink driving, £369 fine, £121 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 months.

Ayden Brook Ian Hamilton: aged 22, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, drunk and disorderly, £93 fine, £115 costs.

Gemma Margaret Hardwick: aged 29, of Radnor Way, Intake, failed to comply with a public spaces protection order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Toni Hardwick: aged 28, of Radnor Way, Inatake, failed to comply with a public spaces protection order,  committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Dorian Mateusz Tillack: aged 27, of Brampton Lane, Armthorpe, drink driving,  driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Thomas William Riley: aged 26, of Hamilton Road, Town Centre, theft, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £650 compensation.

Corey O'Sullivan: aged 24, of Millfield Road, Thorne, breach of restraining order, assault by beating, 40 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Paul Orwin: aged 30, of no fixed address, supplied a class B drug, possession of a class B drug, criminal damage, 38 weeks in prison, £100 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.

Benedict Simbarashe Zvekare: aged 24, of St Johns Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with the requirments of a community order, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Andrew Asher: aged 31, of Beech Crescent, Stainforth, breach of restraining order, breach of non-molestation ordrer, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £705 costs.

Daniel Berriman: aged 28, of Windhill Crescent, Mexborough, breach of domestic violence protection order, 21 days in prison, £50 fine.

Darren Ings: aged 29, of Eden Lodge, Stainforth, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Kevin Potts: aged 43, of Greenfield Lane, Balby, breach of public spaces protection order, £80 fine, £30 costs.

Jay Lewis Crooks: aged 32, of no fixed address, failed to comply with a community protection notice, £50 fine, £30 costs.

Simon Granter: aged 41, of South Street, Highfields, possession of a class A drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Saville Hirst: aged 61, of no fixed address, theft, 14 days in prison, £15 compensation.

Mark Whitehead: aged 50, of no fixed address, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, eight weeks in prison, £150 compensation.

Tariq Ghazzaoui: aged 30, of Highfield Road, Town Centre, possession of a class A drug, without lawful authority carried a knife in public, five months in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, order for the destruction of the drug, order for the destruction of the knife.

Kimberley Mcardle: aged 57, of Poplar Road, Dunscroft, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, assault by beating, restraing order imposed, £120 fine, £630 costs.

Kelly Louise Brown: aged 37, of Station Road, Dunscroft, drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.