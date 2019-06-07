These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Kaylam McMahon: aged 20, of Northumberland Avenue, Intake, criminal damage, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £1,1750 compensation.

Karen Briggs: aged 52, of Cantley Manor Avenue, Cantley, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Robert Barwise: aged 38, of Hawthorne Crescent, Skellow, theft, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, ehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Adam David Sulston: aged 40, of Gatesbridge Park, Finningley, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, £300 fine, £650 costs.

Jacob Smith: aged 23, of Thompson Drive, Hatfield, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Darren Paul Anderson: aged 34, of Went House, Askern Road, Toll Bar, drug driving, £350 fine, £120 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Lee Kevin Jones: aged 28, of Burnham Grove, Roman Ridge, criminal damage, £300 fine, £800 compensation, £115 costs.

Radek Przybylski: aged 36, of Brook Bridge, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Michael Green: aged 37, of no fixed address, harassment, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Mitchell James Dunstan: aged 30, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, drink driving, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Matthew Edgington: aged 32, of Bramptin Lane, Armthorpe, drink driving, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

David Gibson: aged 59, of Raymond Road, Scawthorpe, drink driving, £750 fine, £160 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

John Gray: aged 39, of Raleigh Court, Intake, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Christopher James O’Halloran: aged 30, of Tranmoor Lane, Armthorpe, drink driving, £450 fine, £130 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 months.

Andrew Rigby: aged 33, of Fairview Court, Barnby Dun, drug driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Chad Squires: aged 23, of Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Keith Thompson: aged 39, of Milton Court, St James Street, Town Centre, drunk and disorderly, assaulted a police constable while they were acting in their function as a emergency worker, community order, curfew requirment with electronic monitoring, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Russell Parker: aged 18, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs.

Paul Greaves: aged 30, of no fixed address, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, took a vehicle without consent, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Melu Muntean: aged 33, of Jarrett Street, Hyde Park, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Barry Dean Smith: aged 36, of Scaftworth Close, Bessacarr, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Emma Carr: aged 37, of Burton Avenue, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £40 fine, £75 costs.

Richard Dyer: aged 30, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £80 fine, £75 costs.

Owen Stothard: aged 30, of Ubran Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £80 fine, £75 costs.

Kamaljit Singh: aged 48, of The Top Shop, Avenue Road, Istoneville, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, £850 compensation.

Leanne Laggan: aged 29, of Conan Road, Conisbrough, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

John Dunning: aged 39, of Chalmers Drive, Wheatley Hills, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £73 compensation, £85 costs.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated

Leighton Moat: aged 41, of Birchwood Grove, Westfield, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 costs.

Mohammed Waleed Younis: aged 32, of Broom Valley Road, Broom, Rotherham, drink driving, failed to surrender to court, £160 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Baldeep Singh Bassi: aged 34, of Pickard Crescent, Richmond, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Joshua Humphrey: aged 24, of City Road, Manor Castle, assault by beating, ten weeks in prison suspended for two years, must complete a Building Better Relationships Programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £200 costs.

Matthew Teasdale: aged 27, of Pearson Place, Gleadless Valley, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.