These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court
Doncaster Magistrates' Court

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.  

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Kaylam McMahon: aged 20, of Northumberland Avenue, Intake, criminal damage, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £1,1750 compensation.

Karen Briggs: aged 52, of Cantley Manor Avenue, Cantley, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Robert Barwise: aged 38, of Hawthorne Crescent, Skellow, theft, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, ehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Adam David Sulston: aged 40, of Gatesbridge Park, Finningley, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, £300 fine, £650 costs.

Jacob Smith: aged 23, of Thompson Drive, Hatfield, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Darren Paul Anderson: aged 34, of Went House, Askern Road, Toll Bar, drug driving, £350 fine, £120 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Lee Kevin Jones: aged 28, of Burnham Grove, Roman Ridge, criminal damage, £300 fine, £800 compensation, £115 costs.

Radek Przybylski: aged 36, of Brook Bridge, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Michael Green: aged 37, of no fixed address, harassment, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Mitchell James Dunstan: aged 30, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, drink driving, £250 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Matthew Edgington: aged 32, of Bramptin Lane, Armthorpe, drink driving, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

David Gibson: aged 59, of Raymond Road, Scawthorpe, drink driving, £750 fine, £160 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

John Gray: aged 39, of Raleigh Court, Intake, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Christopher James O’Halloran: aged 30, of Tranmoor Lane, Armthorpe, drink driving, £450 fine, £130 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 months.

Andrew Rigby: aged 33, of Fairview Court, Barnby Dun, drug driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Chad Squires: aged 23, of Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Keith Thompson: aged 39, of  Milton Court, St James Street, Town Centre, drunk and disorderly, assaulted a police constable while they were acting in their function as a emergency worker, community order, curfew requirment with electronic monitoring, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Russell Parker: aged 18, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs.

Paul Greaves: aged 30, of no fixed address, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, took a vehicle without consent, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Melu Muntean: aged 33, of Jarrett Street, Hyde Park, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Barry Dean Smith: aged 36, of Scaftworth Close, Bessacarr, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Emma Carr: aged 37, of Burton Avenue, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £40 fine, £75 costs.

Richard Dyer: aged 30, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £80 fine, £75 costs.

Owen Stothard: aged 30, of Ubran Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £80 fine, £75 costs.

Kamaljit Singh: aged 48, of The Top Shop, Avenue Road, Istoneville, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, £850 compensation.

Leanne Laggan: aged 29, of Conan Road, Conisbrough, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

John Dunning: aged 39, of Chalmers Drive, Wheatley Hills, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £73 compensation, £85 costs.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated

Leighton Moat: aged 41, of Birchwood Grove, Westfield, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 costs.
Mohammed Waleed Younis: aged 32, of Broom Valley Road, Broom, Rotherham, drink driving, failed to surrender to court, £160 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.
Baldeep Singh Bassi: aged 34, of Pickard Crescent, Richmond, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Joshua Humphrey: aged 24, of City Road, Manor Castle, assault by beating, ten weeks in prison suspended for two years, must complete a Building Better Relationships Programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £200 costs.
Matthew Teasdale: aged 27, of Pearson Place, Gleadless Valley, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.