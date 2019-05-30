These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Daniel John Lee Sticklen: aged 31, of no fixed address, theft, failed to surrender to court, 21 weeks, £92.70 compensation.

Haylie Oxley: aged 28, of Fourth Square, Stainforth, drink driving, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable in uniform, £240 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Aaron Scott Poole: aged 26, of Crecy Avenue, Wheatley Hills, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, exclusion requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Jordan Jones: aged 19, of no fixed address, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Mitchell Anthony Mark Rushton: aged 18, of Copley Road, Town Centre, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Ian Paddy: aged 42, of Goldsmith Road, Balby, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Jordan Lee Bailey: aged 23, of Poplar Road, Dunscroft, assault by beating, £120 fine, £30 costs, restraining order imposed.

Craig Baines: aged 27, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable in uniform, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Ian Christopher Jackson: aged 39, of Carr Lane, Wadworth, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Christopher Adam Pownall: aged 26, of Cusworth Lane, Scawsby, drink driving, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Connor Garrett: aged 20, of Pickle Wood Court, Finningley, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 19 months.

Brandon David Jack Ramsdon: aged 19, of Mere Lane, Armthorpe, driving without a licence, possession of a class B drug, driving without insurance, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable in uniform, £200 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Kevin Stothard: aged 59, of Howbeck Drive, Edlington, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Kerry Farnell: aged 38, of Mona Road, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, drug driving, 10 weeks in prison, £275 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months, 35 days.

Arkadiusz Jatczak: aged 43, of Broxholme Lane, Wheatley, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs,.

Alistair Cawdron: aged 34, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence order, £50 fine.

Liam James Robert Finnegan: aged 26, of Mansfield Road, Hexthorpe, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation.

Danielle Barbara Mournian: aged 32, of Central Drive, New Rossington, theft, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £210 compensation, £50 costs.

Richard Lee George: aged 37, of Church Street, Bentley, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Ashley Dale Metcalf: aged 37, of Alexander Close, Balby, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 24 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Thomas Andrew Hutton: aged 24, of Norwood Road, Dunscroft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £75 fine, £75 costs.

Timothy Green: aged 49, of HMP Hatfield, Thorne Road, Hatfield, without authority possessed inside a prison an iPhone, charger and sim card, 12 weeks in prison, £200 costs, order for the destruction of the iPhone, sim card and charger.

Kelly Sayles: aged 42, of Hall Gate, Town Centre, failed to comply with the requirement of a public spaces protection order, £40 fine.

Steven Austin: aged 46, of Stone Close, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with the requirement of a public spaces protection order, £220 fine, £190.05 costs.

Chris Madin: aged 35, of Orion Way, Balby, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, £400 fine, £440 costs.

Damien Szalata: aged 38, of St Catherines Avenue, Balby, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £230 fine, £330 costs, ten points on driving licence.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated

Thomas Joshua Hampton: aged 26, of York Street, Mexborough, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Jonathan Mangham: aged 34, of Town Lane, Wingfield, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Mehdi Mohebbi: aged 40, of Wincobank Avenue, Firth Park, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £620 costs.

Connor Matthew Broadley: aged 23, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, failed to comply with the requirements of a football banning order, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Jack Louis Lenihan: aged 23, of New Walk Cross, Woodhouse, criminal damage, drunk and disorderly, £250 fine, £200 compensation, £115 costs.

Stephen Elliott: aged 45, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, Doncaster, theft, attempted theft, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.