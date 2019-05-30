These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court
Doncaster Magistrates' Court

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.  

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Daniel John Lee Sticklen: aged 31, of no fixed address, theft, failed to surrender to court, 21 weeks, £92.70 compensation.

Haylie Oxley: aged 28, of Fourth Square, Stainforth, drink driving, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable in uniform, £240 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Aaron Scott Poole: aged 26, of Crecy Avenue, Wheatley Hills, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, exclusion requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Jordan Jones: aged 19, of no fixed address, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Mitchell Anthony Mark Rushton: aged 18, of Copley Road, Town Centre,  entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Ian Paddy: aged 42, of Goldsmith Road, Balby, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Jordan Lee Bailey: aged 23, of Poplar Road, Dunscroft, assault by beating, £120 fine, £30 costs, restraining order imposed.

Craig Baines: aged 27, of Galsworthy Close, Balby,  failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable in uniform, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Ian Christopher Jackson: aged 39, of Carr Lane, Wadworth, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Christopher Adam Pownall: aged 26, of Cusworth Lane, Scawsby, drink driving, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Connor Garrett: aged 20, of Pickle Wood Court, Finningley, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 19 months.

Brandon David Jack Ramsdon: aged 19, of Mere Lane, Armthorpe, driving without a licence, possession of a class B drug, driving without insurance, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable in uniform, £200 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Kevin Stothard: aged 59, of Howbeck Drive, Edlington, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Kerry Farnell: aged 38, of Mona Road, Balby, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, drug driving, 10 weeks in prison, £275 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months, 35 days.

Arkadiusz Jatczak: aged 43, of Broxholme Lane, Wheatley, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs,.

Alistair Cawdron: aged 34, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence order, £50 fine.

Liam James Robert Finnegan: aged 26, of Mansfield Road, Hexthorpe, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation.

Danielle Barbara Mournian: aged 32, of Central Drive, New Rossington, theft, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £210 compensation, £50 costs.

Richard Lee George: aged 37, of Church Street, Bentley, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Ashley Dale Metcalf: aged 37, of Alexander Close, Balby, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 24 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Thomas Andrew Hutton: aged 24, of Norwood Road, Dunscroft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £75 fine, £75 costs.

Timothy Green: aged 49, of HMP Hatfield, Thorne Road, Hatfield, without authority possessed inside a prison an iPhone, charger and sim card, 12 weeks in prison, £200 costs, order for the destruction of the iPhone, sim card and charger.

Kelly Sayles: aged 42, of Hall Gate, Town Centre, failed to comply with the requirement of a public spaces protection order, £40 fine.

Steven Austin: aged 46, of Stone Close, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with the requirement of a public spaces protection order, £220 fine, £190.05 costs.

Chris Madin: aged 35, of Orion Way, Balby, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, £400 fine, £440 costs.

Damien Szalata: aged 38, of St Catherines Avenue, Balby, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £230 fine, £330 costs, ten points on driving licence.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated

Thomas Joshua Hampton: aged 26, of York Street, Mexborough, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Jonathan Mangham: aged 34, of Town Lane, Wingfield, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Mehdi Mohebbi: aged 40, of Wincobank Avenue, Firth Park, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £620 costs.

Connor Matthew Broadley: aged 23, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, failed to comply with the requirements of a football banning order, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Jack Louis Lenihan: aged 23, of New Walk Cross, Woodhouse, criminal damage, drunk and disorderly, £250 fine, £200 compensation, £115 costs.

Stephen Elliott: aged 45, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, Doncaster, theft, attempted theft, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.