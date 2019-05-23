These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

John Butler: aged 36, of Cross Bank, Balby, theft, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £85 costs, £50 compensation.

John Edward Godfrey: aged 50, of Coniston Road, Mexborough, failed to provide a specimen of blood, failed to surrender to custody, £80 fine, £70 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Levi Mangham: aged 22, of Grays Court, Mexborough, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, order to continue, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Allan Cooper: aged 40, of Scarth Avenue, Balby, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody, community order, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation, £170 costs.

Scott Lee Bellamy: aged 30, of Nicholson Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence, £75 fine, £75 costs.

Karol Horvath: aged 53, of Littlemoor Lane, Balby, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Terence Gaskin: aged 45, of Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills, assault, £85 costs.

Rebecca Louise A Moses: aged 33, of Anfield Road, Cantley, theft, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Marcel Daniel Smith: aged 32, of Littlemore Lane, Balby, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Leslie Taylor: aged 56, of Palmer Street, Hyde Park, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Amy Lorraine Stevenson: aged 32, of Norwood Road, Dunscroft, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Lauren Hattersley: aged 22, of Kings Road, Askern, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Andrew David Bennett: aged 28, of King Edward Road, Thorne, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Adrian Guy Douglas Clarke: aged 33, of Church Street, Conisbrough, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Carl Thomas Jowett: aged 34, of Grosvenor Crescent, Arksey, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for six months, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Scott Spooner: aged 33, of Bungalow Road, Edlington, dishonestly received stolen goods knowing or believing them to be stolen goods, community order, unpaid work requirement, £800 compensation.

Lee Ashley Taylor: aged 40, of High Hazel Road, Moorends, theft, £166 fine, £115 costs.

Niall Thomas Beardall: aged 20, of Maple Road, Thorne, criminal damage, £168 compensation.

Janine Marie Lawley: aged 50, of Fieldside, Thorne, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £150 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Sarah Connor: aged 34, of Cooke Street, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for three months, £20 costs.

Gary Glover: aged 40, of Lancaster Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 42 months.

Kane Moffatt: aged 26, of Hawthorne Crescent, Mexborough, possession of a class B drug, £75 fine, £30 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Dean Nicholson: aged 46, of no fixed address, breach of a restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Dawid Pelczar: aged 26, of St Vincent Road, Wheatley, drink driving, £100 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Junior Tongoona: aged 40, of Shirley Road, Hexthorpe, the defendant was drunk in a public place while having the charge of a child under the age of seven-years-old, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Matthew Phillip Radford: aged 32, of Hawthorn Avenue, Armthorpe, assault by beating, committed a further offence while subject to suspended sentence, 26 weeks in prison, £200 compensation.

Liam James Currie: aged 33, of Princess Street, Wooodlands, used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons and the defendants conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for their personal safety, assault by beating, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Bethany Sadd: aged 31, of Coppice Road, Highfields, fraud, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.

Andrew Lyall: aged 24, of Moss Road, Askern, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, assaulted a Police Sergeant acting in their function as a worker by beating them, assaulted a Detention Officer acting in their function as a worker by beating them, assaulted a Police Constable acting in their function as a worker by beating them, £150 compensation.

Barrie John Taylor: aged 44, of no fixed address, fraud, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Gavin Chambers: aged 33, of Bridge Street, Swinton, criminal damage, breach of a restraining order, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, £530 compensation.

Gareth Aiden Doyle: aged 34, of Bankwood Crescent, New Rossington, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, breach of the requirements of a supervision default order, £500 fine, £250 costs.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated

Leighton Scott Wild: aged 40, of Skelton Walk, Woodhouse, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.