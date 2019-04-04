These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court.
The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts. 

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Paul Edward Bowman: aged 29, of Milcroft Crescent, Hatfield, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Shane Phillip Coll: aged 34, of Crabtree Road, Dunscroft, theft, failed to surrender to custody, entered a building as a trespasser and stole an item once inside, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £389.77 compensation, £170 costs. 

Curtis Delroy John Hannan: aged 45, of Runnymede Road, Intake, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug, £50 fine, £20 costs.

Levi Booth: aged 18, of Crookes Road, Balby, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Stefan Florin: aged 20, of Morley Road, Wheatley, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Aaron Hinks: aged 24, of Victoria Road, Edlington, criminal damage, intention to cause criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Ryan Edward Nice: aged 33, of Lindley Road, Finningley, drink driving, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Anthony Parker: aged 33, of Howbeck Drive, Edlington, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Joshua Thaxton: aged 18, of Talbot Avenue, Barnby Dun, drunk driving, £140 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

David Thomas Kidd: aged 25, of Jubilee Road, Town Centre, criminal damage, £80 fine, £150 compensation, £30 costs.

Mark McCarthy: aged 33, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Raymond Turner: aged 79, of Grange Lane, Alverley, assault by beating, £166 fine, £50 compensation, £115 costs.

Douglas Leslie Pearman: aged 39, of Bentley Road, Bentley, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Natasha Christina Warner: aged 35, of St Vincent Avenue, Town Centre, fraud, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, £170 costs.

Carl Meredith: aged 30, of Guildford Road, Wheatley Park, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker, drunk and disorderly,  wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation, £300 costs.

Jason Sanderson: aged 44, of Andsell Road, Bentley, entered a building as a trespasser and stole an item once inside, entered a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, 32 weeks in prison suspended by 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 compensation, £100 costs.

Alex Shaw: aged 23, of Newmarket Road, Cantley, disclosed a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of an individual who appeared in the photograph, harassment, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Dean Nicholson: aged 46, of no fixed address, criminal damage, ten weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £560 compensation.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated

Olayinka Aminu: aged 39, of Charter Row, City Centre, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £793.49 compensation.

Michael Garrett: aged 27, of Duke Street, Balby, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, £125 compensation, £85 costs.

Michael Howe: aged 47, of First Avenue, East Dene, Rotherham, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, unpaid work requirement, £125 compensation, £85 costs.

Glenn Stuart Thackeray: aged 38, of Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne, production of a class B drug, £250 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Carl Johnson: aged 45, of Mawfa Crescent, Gleadless Valley, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Shaquille Lebbie: aged 22, of Shirehall Crescent, Lower Shiregreen, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Anthony Charles McBean: aged 51, of Brightmore Drive, Walkley, theft, fraud, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £46.50 compensation, £20 costs.

Sarah Weatherall: aged 35, of Brightmore Drive, Walkley, theft, fraud, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £46.50 compensation, £20 costs.

Gordon Wilkes: aged 62, of Spa Well Crescent, Treeton, Rotherham, breach of criminal behaviour order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs.

Lee Martin Hough: aged 30, of McManus Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, driving without due care and attention, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a police constable in uniform, £470 fine, £145 costs, six points on driving licence, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Nabil Mahdi: aged 53, of Burngreave Road, Burngreave, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation.

Jason Gordon Kirk: aged 33, of Quaker Close, Wath on Dearne, Rotherham, driving while using a hand-held mobile phone, £40 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Akbar Tambwe: aged 21, of Spring Lane, Arbourthorne, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.