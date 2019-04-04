These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Paul Edward Bowman: aged 29, of Milcroft Crescent, Hatfield, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Shane Phillip Coll: aged 34, of Crabtree Road, Dunscroft, theft, failed to surrender to custody, entered a building as a trespasser and stole an item once inside, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £389.77 compensation, £170 costs.

Curtis Delroy John Hannan: aged 45, of Runnymede Road, Intake, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug, £50 fine, £20 costs.

Levi Booth: aged 18, of Crookes Road, Balby, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Stefan Florin: aged 20, of Morley Road, Wheatley, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Aaron Hinks: aged 24, of Victoria Road, Edlington, criminal damage, intention to cause criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Ryan Edward Nice: aged 33, of Lindley Road, Finningley, drink driving, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Anthony Parker: aged 33, of Howbeck Drive, Edlington, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Joshua Thaxton: aged 18, of Talbot Avenue, Barnby Dun, drunk driving, £140 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

David Thomas Kidd: aged 25, of Jubilee Road, Town Centre, criminal damage, £80 fine, £150 compensation, £30 costs.

Mark McCarthy: aged 33, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Raymond Turner: aged 79, of Grange Lane, Alverley, assault by beating, £166 fine, £50 compensation, £115 costs.

Douglas Leslie Pearman: aged 39, of Bentley Road, Bentley, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Natasha Christina Warner: aged 35, of St Vincent Avenue, Town Centre, fraud, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, £170 costs.

Carl Meredith: aged 30, of Guildford Road, Wheatley Park, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker, drunk and disorderly, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation, £300 costs.

Jason Sanderson: aged 44, of Andsell Road, Bentley, entered a building as a trespasser and stole an item once inside, entered a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, 32 weeks in prison suspended by 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 compensation, £100 costs.

Alex Shaw: aged 23, of Newmarket Road, Cantley, disclosed a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of an individual who appeared in the photograph, harassment, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Dean Nicholson: aged 46, of no fixed address, criminal damage, ten weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £560 compensation.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated

Olayinka Aminu: aged 39, of Charter Row, City Centre, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £793.49 compensation.

Michael Garrett: aged 27, of Duke Street, Balby, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, £125 compensation, £85 costs.

Michael Howe: aged 47, of First Avenue, East Dene, Rotherham, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, unpaid work requirement, £125 compensation, £85 costs.

Glenn Stuart Thackeray: aged 38, of Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne, production of a class B drug, £250 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Carl Johnson: aged 45, of Mawfa Crescent, Gleadless Valley, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Shaquille Lebbie: aged 22, of Shirehall Crescent, Lower Shiregreen, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Anthony Charles McBean: aged 51, of Brightmore Drive, Walkley, theft, fraud, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £46.50 compensation, £20 costs.

Sarah Weatherall: aged 35, of Brightmore Drive, Walkley, theft, fraud, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £46.50 compensation, £20 costs.

Gordon Wilkes: aged 62, of Spa Well Crescent, Treeton, Rotherham, breach of criminal behaviour order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs.

Lee Martin Hough: aged 30, of McManus Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, driving without due care and attention, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a police constable in uniform, £470 fine, £145 costs, six points on driving licence, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Nabil Mahdi: aged 53, of Burngreave Road, Burngreave, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation.

Jason Gordon Kirk: aged 33, of Quaker Close, Wath on Dearne, Rotherham, driving while using a hand-held mobile phone, £40 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Akbar Tambwe: aged 21, of Spring Lane, Arbourthorne, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.