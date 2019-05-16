These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ court

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ court.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Michael Shaun Wolverson: aged 49, of Greenhouse Road, Wheatley Hills, breach of restraining order, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Ricki Thomas Bell: aged 30, of Stanley Square, KIrk Sandall, theft, 20 weeks in prison, £76 compensation.

Tomasz Waga: aged 28, of Harrowden Road, Wheatley Hills, carried a JCB lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, order for the JCB lock knife to be destroyed, £170 costs.

James Buck: aged 29, of Crabtree Road, Dunscroft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £75 fine, £75 costs.

Scott Phillip Simpson: aged 39, of Mayfield Crescent, New Rossington, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £75 fine, £75 costs.

Hayley Armstrong: aged 34, of Wheatley Street, Denaby Main, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order, £50 fine, £250 costs.

Ryan Lowther: aged 29, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, took a vehicle without consent, 35 days in prison, £115 costs.

Daniel Ingham: aged 31, of Makin Street, Mexborough, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £30 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Dale Keith White: aged 38, of Wheatley Park Road, Bentley, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £75 costs.

Paul Andrew Speight: aged 47, of Birch Grove, Conisbrough, theft, 20 weeks in prison, £149.62 compensation, £215 costs.

Alistair Cawdron: aged 34, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Jason Sanderson: age unknown, of Kingsway House, Hallgate, breach of public spaces protection order, £220 fine, £160.05 costs.

Michaela Thompson: aged 28, of Balfour Road, Bentley, failed to comply with a community protection notice, £220 fine, £653.42 costs.

Tzindi Jean Holden: aged 42, of Abercorn Road, Intake, theft, £8 compensation.

Thomas William Riley: aged 26, of Hamilton Road, Town Centre, drove a vehicle while not wearing an adult seatbelt, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs, six points on driving licence.

Blessing Zvekare: aged 29, of St Johns Road, Edlington, assault by beating, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Steven William McEwan: aged 43, of Orange Croft, Tickhill, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable in uniform, driving a vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Martell Brown: aged 23, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison, £75 costs.

Daniel Nicholson: aged 30, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order, £75 fine, £75 costs.

Darren Ibbertson: aged 28, of Wharf Road, Kilnhurst, Mexborough, harassment, restraining order imposed, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Reece Senior: aged 25, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, community order, unpaid work requirement, £400 compensation, £85 costs.

Leslie Squires: aged 34, of Wentworth Road, Wheatley, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution if their duty, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, £50 fine.

Lloyd Teale: aged 27, of Lincoln Street, Rossington, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

David Bilby: aged 56, of Fonteyn House, Parkway North, Wheatley, attempted theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, six weeks in prison, £60 compensation.

Steven Rowe: aged 40, of Walpole Close, Balby South, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Lee Desmond Rowland: aged 38, of The Avenue, Campsall, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Dean Nicholson: aged 46, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Christopher Sanderson: aged 22, of no fixed address, possession of a class A drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Abdurahman Galayr: aged 38, of Franklyn House, St Davids Drive, Scawsby, assault by beating, £200 fine, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Lee Keith Richards: aged 38, of Peakstone Close, Balby, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failed to provide a specimen of breath, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for five years.

Russell Nigel Riley: aged 38, of Woodhouse Road, Wheatley, theft, 16 weeks in prison, £80 compensation.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated

Matthew Bycroft: aged 28, of Ronksley Road, Shiregreen, entered a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Sean Ronald Evans: aged 36, of Woodland Drive, Birley, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £115 fine, £85 costs.

Christian David Mansell: aged 43, of Shortbrook Drive, Mosborough, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £53 compensation, £85 costs.

Alan Raymond Jones: aged 47, of Martin Street, Walkley, theft, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.