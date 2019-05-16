These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court
Doncaster Magistrates' Court

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ court.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Michael Shaun Wolverson: aged 49, of Greenhouse Road, Wheatley Hills, breach of restraining order, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Ricki Thomas Bell: aged 30, of Stanley Square, KIrk Sandall, theft, 20 weeks in prison, £76 compensation.

Tomasz Waga: aged 28, of Harrowden Road, Wheatley Hills, carried a JCB lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, order for the JCB lock knife to be destroyed, £170 costs.

James Buck: aged 29, of Crabtree Road, Dunscroft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £75 fine, £75 costs.

Scott Phillip Simpson: aged 39, of Mayfield Crescent, New Rossington, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £75 fine, £75 costs.

Hayley Armstrong: aged 34, of Wheatley Street, Denaby Main, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order, £50 fine, £250 costs.

Ryan Lowther: aged 29, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, took a vehicle without consent, 35 days in prison, £115 costs.

Daniel Ingham: aged 31, of Makin Street, Mexborough, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £30 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Dale Keith White: aged 38, of Wheatley Park Road, Bentley,  failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £75 costs.

Paul Andrew Speight: aged 47, of Birch Grove, Conisbrough, theft, 20 weeks in prison, £149.62 compensation, £215 costs.

Alistair Cawdron: aged 34, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Jason Sanderson: age unknown, of Kingsway House, Hallgate, breach of public spaces protection order, £220 fine, £160.05 costs.

Michaela Thompson: aged 28, of Balfour Road, Bentley, failed to comply with a community protection notice, £220 fine, £653.42 costs.

Tzindi Jean Holden: aged 42, of Abercorn Road, Intake, theft, £8 compensation.

Thomas William Riley: aged 26, of Hamilton Road, Town Centre, drove a vehicle while not wearing an adult seatbelt, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs, six points on driving licence.

Blessing Zvekare: aged 29, of St Johns Road, Edlington, assault by beating, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Steven William McEwan: aged 43, of Orange Croft, Tickhill, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable in uniform, driving a vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Martell Brown: aged 23, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison, £75 costs.

Daniel Nicholson: aged 30, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order, £75 fine, £75 costs.

Darren Ibbertson: aged 28, of Wharf Road, Kilnhurst, Mexborough, harassment, restraining order imposed, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Reece Senior: aged 25, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, community order, unpaid work requirement, £400 compensation, £85 costs.

Leslie Squires: aged 34, of Wentworth Road, Wheatley, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution if their duty, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs, £50 fine.

Lloyd Teale: aged 27, of Lincoln Street, Rossington, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

David Bilby: aged 56, of Fonteyn House, Parkway North, Wheatley, attempted theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, six weeks in prison, £60 compensation.

Steven Rowe: aged 40, of Walpole Close, Balby South, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Lee Desmond Rowland: aged 38, of The Avenue, Campsall, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Dean Nicholson: aged 46, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Christopher Sanderson: aged 22, of no fixed address, possession of a class A drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Abdurahman Galayr: aged 38, of Franklyn House, St Davids Drive, Scawsby, assault by beating, £200 fine, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Lee Keith Richards: aged 38, of Peakstone Close, Balby, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failed to provide a specimen of breath, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for five years.

Russell Nigel Riley: aged 38, of Woodhouse Road, Wheatley, theft, 16 weeks in prison, £80 compensation.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated

Matthew Bycroft: aged 28, of Ronksley Road, Shiregreen, entered a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Sean Ronald Evans: aged 36, of Woodland Drive, Birley, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £115 fine, £85 costs.

Christian David Mansell: aged 43, of Shortbrook Drive, Mosborough, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £53 compensation, £85 costs.

Alan Raymond Jones: aged 47, of Martin Street, Walkley, theft, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.