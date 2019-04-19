These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ court

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ court.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Ross Daniels: aged 18, of Shaftsbury House, Intake, assault by beating, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity order, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation.

Kelly Ann Roe: aged 43, of Selby Road, Askern, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 fine, £170 costs.

Neil James Burns: aged 36, of Alexandra Road, Balby, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs.

Henry Lewis Hodgson: aged 19, of Daylands Avenue, Conisbrough, assault by beating, assaulted a person by punching them in the face, criminal damage, rode a motor bicycle without wearing protective headgear, driving without insurance, driving without a licence. community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £400 compensation, £285 costs. £40 fine, six points on driving licence.

Jodie Tune: aged 23, of Wembley Road, Moorends, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 fine, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Grant Haywood: aged 45, of no fixed address, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Liam Edwards: aged 33, of Wilberforce Road, Clay Lane, theft, four weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Shaun Horsley: aged 30, of Dodsworth Street, Mexborough, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation, £170 costs.

Kevin Donkin: aged 30, of Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £250 compensation, £410 costs.

Leon William Hughes: aged 29, of Oliver Road, Balby, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 18 weeks in prison, £100 compensation.

Robert William Leverton: aged 24, of no fixed address, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 18 weeks in prison, £100 compensation.

Andrew George Anthony: aged 34, of Edith Terrace, Scawsby, assault by beating, restraining order imposed, £375 fine, £337 costs.

Lee Clark: aged 43, of Sherwood Road, New Rossington, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified,16 weeks in prison, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 60 months.

Andrew Carl Drury: aged 32, of Abercorn Road, Intake, theft, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Ricky Twardoski: aged 34, of no fixed address, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.

Paul Greaves: aged 30, of Thorne Road, Town Centre, theft, criminal damage, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 12 weeks in prison.

Jade Danielle Linch: aged 20, of Croft Court, Edenthorpe, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £330 fine, £75 costs.

Jade Elizabeth Murphy: aged 25, of Clearwell Croft, Cusworth, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, unpaid work requirement, £75 costs.

Hoyt Roy Coppock: aged 28, of Green House Road, Wheatley Hills, breach of restraining order, community order made, must complete a Building Better Relationships Programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Tammy Louise Wilkinson: aged 42, of Copley Road, Town Centre, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, 26 weeks in prison, £343 compensation.

Sam Louis: aged 29, of Cross Bank, Balby, assault by beating, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £50 compensation, £430 costs.

Lynsey Toomer: aged 44, of Glebe Road, Campsall, assault by beating, community order, unpaid work requirement, £285 costs.

Matthew Daniel Williams: aged 40, of Glebe Road, Campsall, assault by beating, community order, unpaid work requirement, £285 costs.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated

Jackie Burrows: aged 39, of Lilac Road, High Wincobank, theft, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Michael John Rowley: aged 28, of Victoria Street, City Centre, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £10 fine.

James Richard Senior: aged 41, of Cockerham Lane, Old Town, Barnsley, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £50 fine, £30 costs.

Lee Fuller: aged 47, of Cross Street, Woodhouse, theft, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause another harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause another harassment, alarm or distress, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £235 costs.

Lee John White: aged 32, of Waverley Avenue, Kiveton Park, Rotherham, theft, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Craig Elliot-Walker: aged 39, of Brampton Avenue, Thurcroft, Rotherham, assault, discharged conditionally for 18 months, restraining order imposed, £105 costs.

Daniel James Parkin: aged 35, of HMP Doncaster, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, or disposal of stolen goods, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £120 compensation.