These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ court

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ court.  

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Lindsey Marie Smith: aged 40, of Princess Avenue, Stainforth, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 14 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Kevin Fullerton: aged 34, of Abbot Street, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 26 weeks and 14 days in prison, £190 costs.

Joshua Thomas Hutchinson: aged 24, of Manor Way, Askern, assaulted a police officer acting in their functions as an emergency worker by beating them, drunk and disorderly, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 compensation, £170 costs.

Arkadiusz Lecki: aged 35, of Langer Street, Hexthorpe, production of a class B drug, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Kay Rollason: aged 39, of High Road, Edlington, theft, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £230 costs, order made to deprive the defendant of her rights in foil lined bag used in commission of offence.

Christopher Brian Camm: aged 40, of Great North Road, Woodlands, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving a motor vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, £240 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Shane James Lyons: aged 29, of Whitehouse Close, Stainforth, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, £500 compensation, £20 costs.

Justin Alan Salkeld: aged 48, of Haig Crescent, New Rossington, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 compensation, £85 costs.

William Arthur Shipley: aged 30, of Parks Road, Dunscroft, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a police constable, drug driving, £350 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months, order for the destruction of the drug.

Peter John George Clarke: aged 39, of Istone Terrace, Instoneville, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Dannielle Brennan: aged 38, of Wharf Road, Town Centre, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Jonathan Michael Burns: aged 37, of Harewood Avenue, Kirk Sandall, theft, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £19.83 compensation, £85 costs.

Ryan William Wilkinson: aged 19, of St Edwins Drive, Dunscroft, assault by beating, criminal damage, ten weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £300 compensation.

Josh Stanton: aged 19, of Canterbury Road, Dunscroft, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, six months in prison suspended for 18 months, unpaid work requirement, £400 compensation.

Ricky Stanton: aged 38, of Canterbury Road, Dunscroft, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, six months in prison suspended for 18 months, unpaid work requirement, £400 compensation.

Ryan Stanton: aged 35, of The Oval, Dunscroft, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, six months in prison suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £400 compensation.

Lee Thompson: aged 42, of HMP Limndholme, Bawtry, assault by beating, 14 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Jamie Terrance Cullen: aged 33, of Howbeck Drive, Edlington, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid agonist, £80 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Stephen Mark Phelps: aged 32, of St James Street, Town Centre, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £99.98 compensation.

David John Shillito: aged 28, of Furnival Road, He xthorpe, drug driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Anthony Thompson: aged 26, of Askern Road, Bentley, drunk driving, £240 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Matthew Bowland: age unknown, of Baines Avenue, Edlington, driving a vehicle which was unlicensed, £660 fine, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £251.25, £90 costs.

Nicola Carver: aged 30, of Haigh Crescent, Stainforth, had a vehicle which did not meet the insurance requirements of of the Road Traffic Act 1988, £220 fine, £140 costs.

Ashleigh Louise Jones: aged 33, of West End Lane, New Rossington, had a vehicle which did not meet the insurance requirements of of the Road Traffic Act 1988,  £220 fine, £140 costs.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated

Reimond Statovci: aged 23, of South Street, Park Hill, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 fine, £85 costs.

Akiyal Hussain: aged 26, of Meadow Bank Road, Kimberworth, Rottherham, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty, possession of a class B drug, carried a knuckle duster in a public place without lawful authority, driving while unfit to drive through drugs, £120 compensation, £250 costs, order for the destruction of the drug, order for the destruction of the knuckle duster, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Lloyd Pattison: aged 29, of Becknell Road, Brampton, Barnsley, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable, drink driving, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Daniel Irons: aged 30, of Manor Park Crescent, Manor Castle, driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal of stolen goods, 14 days in prison, £660 fine, £261 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Sophie Lauren Palmer: aged 25, of Alport Avenue, Birley, driving without insurance, £250 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Kamran Kerr: aged 27, of Wilfred Drive, Darnall, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £20 fine, £40 costs.

Jason Robert Galloway: aged 47, of Carwood Way, Pitsmoor, failed to attend a follow-up assessment, £40 fine, £70 costs.