Please note the information and pictures contained here have been supplied by South Yorkshire Police.
1. Sonny Ibe
Police in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Sonny Ibe. Ibe, 56, is wanted in connection to several fraud incidents in the Fulwood area. It is reported that between December 2018 and January 2019, a number of fraudulent transactions were made from an 85-year-old woman’s bank account, amounting to a total of more than £8,000. Enquiries are ongoing and police have explored several lines of enquiry including CCTV trawls since the incident occurred. New information has recently come to light, and police now want to speak to Ibe as he may hold information that could help them in their enquiries.
He is believed to have links to the West Midlands.
He is described as black, bald and it is believed he regularly wears glasses.
Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be staying?
If you can help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/23499/19.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111. Photo: .
Officers in South Yorkshire Police's Major Crime team are asking for your help to find wanted man John Eric Wells. Wells is also believed to go by the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings. The 61-year-old, who is originally from South Yorkshire, is wanted in connection with three high value romance frauds, during which three victims lost money totalling more than £400,000. The offences are reported to have taken place from September 2014 onwards. The victims lived in locations across the UK including Doncaster, Sussex and London. Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wells recently, or has information which may help officers with their enquiries. It is possible Wells is currently living outside the UK. If you see him, or you have any information which may help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number A54532/17. Photo: SYP
Detectives are asking for help to trace Mohammed Anwaar, who is wanted for failing to appear at court, charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, two counts of money laundering, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm. Call 999 straight away if he is spotted. Photo: SYP
Detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett in Sheffield believe Ahmed Farrah could hold vital information. Farrah, who is also known as Reggie, is believed to have been involved in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed. He turned up at hospital with injuries on the same night. If you see Farrah, call 999. Photo: SYP