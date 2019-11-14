These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates' courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Dawid Niebyt: aged 28, of Grovesnor Crescent, Arksey, drink driving, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Gemma Anne Noble: aged 38, of Whitegates Caravan Park, Dunscroft, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, theft, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £270.14 compensation.

Jordan Paton: aged 21, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, assault by beating, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, 26 weeks in prison suspended by 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation, £85 costs.

Krzysztof Grabowski: aged 34, of Park Road, Town Centre, drink driving, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, £120 fine, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 26 months.

Nicholas Gary Gwatkin: aged 50, of Belmont Avenue, Balby, drink drving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £80 fine, £175 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Jordan Swinburn: aged 22, of Marlborough Crescent, Askern, possession of a class B drug, driving without a licence, drug driving, driving without insurance, £240 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Alexander Borisov: aged 30, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £200 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Nathan John: aged 28, of Oversley Road, Wheatley, criminal damage, £115.06 compensation.

Liam O’Brien: aged 20, of Church Balk, Edenthorpe, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody, £375 fine, £200 compensation, £657 costs, football banning order made for three years.

Tracie McVeigh: aged 44, of St Margarets Road, Belle Vue, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.

Shaun Warrior: aged 20, of Windhill Terrace, Mexborough, possession of a knife with a locking blade in a public place without lawful authority, six months in prison suspended for 12 months, £207 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

John Ernest Brett: aged 29, of Tickhill Road, Maltby, criminal damage, £250 fine, £175 compensation, £115 costs.

Callum Greenfield: aged 19, of Oxton Drive, Warmsworth, drink driving, £330 fine, £118 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Aaren Lee: aged 35, of York Street, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, drink driving, £66 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Duncan Osbourne: aged 38, of Chaucer Road, Mexborough, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Julie Gill: aged 65, of Lunbreck Road, Warmsworth, drink driving, £183 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Anthony Gollick: aged 33, of Southfield Crescent, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, drug driving, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Joshua Kirk: aged 27, of Low Road, Consibrough, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 23 months.

Lisa Marie Lackenby: aged 40, of Crossgate, Mexborough, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £117 costs.

Peter Ian Stone: aged 45, of Wharf Road, Town Centre, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £22 costs.

Neil Vicarage: aged 49, of Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe, possession of spice, £80 fine, £117 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Lee Adam Lindley: aged 24, of High Hazel Road, Moorends, assault by beating, sent a text message that caused distress or anxiety to the recipient, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order, £175 costs.

Steven Brian Haslam: aged 28, of Robertson Square, Stainforth, possession of a class B drug, failed to provide a specimen of breath, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 18 weeks in prison, £207 costs, order for the destruction of the drug, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Darren John Stanley: aged 32, of Broughton Avenue, Bentley, possession of a class B drug, drunk and disorderly, 26 weeks in prison, £207 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Mark Hampson: aged 44, of Coronation Road, Balby, harassment, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 fine, £175 costs.

Peter Darren Teeven: aged 32, of Warren Close, Intake, possession of a class B drug, supplying a class B drug, 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £225 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Sane-Conner Howarth: aged 20, of St Johns Road, Balby, theft, interfered with a motor vehicle with the intention that they theft of the said motor vehicle or part of it or of anything carried in it would be carried out, committed am offence while subject to a community order, four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £66 compensation.

Shane Michael Wyman: aged 25, of Highfield Road, Town Centre, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £50 fine.

Michael David Dargue: aged 38, of no fixed address, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation.

