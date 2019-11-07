These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates' courts
The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts from October 28 to November 1.
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated
Paul Craig Kennedy: aged 43, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, breach of non-molestation order, 28 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £122 compensation, £500 costs, restraining order imposed.
Lee Manton: aged 26, of Hackett Close, Carcroft, kept a dog when disqualified to do so under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, discharged conditionally for two years, £320 costs, order to deprive the defendant of the ownership of the dog.
Alan Singleton: aged 39, of Bootham Crescent, Stainforth, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, 22 weeks in prison, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £207 costs.
Roland Ukpabio: aged 46, of Cheswold Lane, Sprotbrough, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £22 costs.
Kyle Grimshaw: aged 30, of Sussex Gardens, Denaby, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison.
Grant Dale Shaw: aged 30, of Rufford Road, Belle Vue, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, £200 fine, £115 costs.
Darren Taylor: aged 53, of Abbey Road, Dunscroft, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs.
Frederick Walter Wyatt: aged 49, of Doncaster Lane, Woodlands, theft, carried a folding pocket knife in a public place without lawful authority, 21 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £122 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.
Danills Gurilovs: aged 27, of Lauder Road, Bentley, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 11 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Brenda Longworth: aged 76, of Crabgate Lane, Skellow, breach of community protection notice, £60 fine, £117 costs.
Piotr Rymarczyk: aged 39, of Morley Road, Wheatley, assault, four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £742 costs.
Gary Strephan: aged 43, of Mere Lane, Armthorpe, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.
Rene Grundza: aged 25, of Broxholme Lane, Town Centre, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.
Martin Robinson: aged 40, of New Hill, Conisbrough, drink driving, failed to surrender to court, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £207 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 32 months.
Colin Bradder: aged 52, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, drink driving, £180 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Curtis Delroy John Hannan: aged 45, of Runnymede Road, Intake, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs, order for the destruction of the drugs.
Phillip McLoughlin: aged 42, of Cobb Court, Swinton, possession of a class A drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Mark Edward John Scott: aged 32, of Marsh Road, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £106 costs.
Benjamin Buck: aged 22, of Pashley Road, Thorne, possession of a class A drug, carried a hunting knife in a public place without lawful authority, carried a Stanley type knife in a public place without lawful authority, 10 months in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, order for the destruction of the drug, £200 costs, order for the destruction of the knives.
Bethany Sadd: aged 32, of Welfare Road, Woodlands, dishonestly received stolen goods, fraud, community order, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.
Oskar Emanuel Werner: aged 38, of Camden Place, Balby Bridge, arson, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.
Kristopher William Becker: aged 39, of Belfour Road, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £189 compensation.
Tatiana Vladimirovna Bowes: aged 65, of Wadworth Avenue, Rossington, drink driving, £307 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 23 months.
Mark Clarke: aged 37, of Mansfield Road, Killamarsh, drink driving, using a vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, £415 fine, £126 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.
Jamie Roberts: aged 21, of Richmond Park Road, Roman Ridge, drink driving, £276 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
Hayley Jayne Sanderson: aged 35, of Queens Road, Town Centre, £40 fine, £32 costs.
Scott Luke Shepherd: aged 29, of Homefield Crescent, Scawthorpe, drink driving, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.
Luke Owen: aged 27, of Bannister Lane, Skelbrooke, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £221 costs.
Felix Hanrahan: aged 46, of The Stables, Thorne, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £120 fine, £117 costs, ten points on driving licence.
David Michael Pepper: aged 29, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, possession of a class A drug, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment in failed to surrender to custody, 14 days in prison, £122 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Christopher Richard Fearn: aged 32, of Staveley Street, Edlington, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, six points on driving licence.
John David Gray: aged 40, of Raleigh Court, Intake, entered a building as a trespasser and stole an item once inside, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £400 compensation.
Sean Karby: aged 46, of East Gate, Moorends, carried a black handled kitchen knife with a blade 7inches long in a public place without lawful authority, 16 weeks in prison, 122 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.
Andrew Lavin: aged 40, of Princes Road, Edlington, failed to comply with the supervision requirement imposed following release from prison, £200 fine, £75 costs.