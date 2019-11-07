These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates' courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Paul Craig Kennedy: aged 43, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough, breach of non-molestation order, 28 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £122 compensation, £500 costs, restraining order imposed.

Lee Manton: aged 26, of Hackett Close, Carcroft, kept a dog when disqualified to do so under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, discharged conditionally for two years, £320 costs, order to deprive the defendant of the ownership of the dog.

Alan Singleton: aged 39, of Bootham Crescent, Stainforth, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, 22 weeks in prison, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £207 costs.

Roland Ukpabio: aged 46, of Cheswold Lane, Sprotbrough, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £22 costs.

Kyle Grimshaw: aged 30, of Sussex Gardens, Denaby, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison.

Grant Dale Shaw: aged 30, of Rufford Road, Belle Vue, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, £200 fine, £115 costs.

Darren Taylor: aged 53, of Abbey Road, Dunscroft, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs.

Frederick Walter Wyatt: aged 49, of Doncaster Lane, Woodlands, theft, carried a folding pocket knife in a public place without lawful authority, 21 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £122 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

Danills Gurilovs: aged 27, of Lauder Road, Bentley, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 11 weeks in prison, £122 costs.

Brenda Longworth: aged 76, of Crabgate Lane, Skellow, breach of community protection notice, £60 fine, £117 costs.

Piotr Rymarczyk: aged 39, of Morley Road, Wheatley, assault, four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £742 costs.

Gary Strephan: aged 43, of Mere Lane, Armthorpe, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Rene Grundza: aged 25, of Broxholme Lane, Town Centre, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Martin Robinson: aged 40, of New Hill, Conisbrough, drink driving, failed to surrender to court, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £207 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 32 months.

Colin Bradder: aged 52, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, drink driving, £180 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Curtis Delroy John Hannan: aged 45, of Runnymede Road, Intake, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs, order for the destruction of the drugs.

Phillip McLoughlin: aged 42, of Cobb Court, Swinton, possession of a class A drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Mark Edward John Scott: aged 32, of Marsh Road, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £106 costs.

Benjamin Buck: aged 22, of Pashley Road, Thorne, possession of a class A drug, carried a hunting knife in a public place without lawful authority, carried a Stanley type knife in a public place without lawful authority, 10 months in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, order for the destruction of the drug, £200 costs, order for the destruction of the knives.

Bethany Sadd: aged 32, of Welfare Road, Woodlands, dishonestly received stolen goods, fraud, community order, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.

Oskar Emanuel Werner: aged 38, of Camden Place, Balby Bridge, arson, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Kristopher William Becker: aged 39, of Belfour Road, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £189 compensation.

Tatiana Vladimirovna Bowes: aged 65, of Wadworth Avenue, Rossington, drink driving, £307 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 23 months.

Mark Clarke: aged 37, of Mansfield Road, Killamarsh, drink driving, using a vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, £415 fine, £126 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Jamie Roberts: aged 21, of Richmond Park Road, Roman Ridge, drink driving, £276 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Hayley Jayne Sanderson: aged 35, of Queens Road, Town Centre, £40 fine, £32 costs.

Scott Luke Shepherd: aged 29, of Homefield Crescent, Scawthorpe, drink driving, driving without insurance, £300 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Luke Owen: aged 27, of Bannister Lane, Skelbrooke, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £221 costs.

Felix Hanrahan: aged 46, of The Stables, Thorne, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £120 fine, £117 costs, ten points on driving licence.

David Michael Pepper: aged 29, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, possession of a class A drug, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment in failed to surrender to custody, 14 days in prison, £122 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Christopher Richard Fearn: aged 32, of Staveley Street, Edlington, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, six points on driving licence.

John David Gray: aged 40, of Raleigh Court, Intake, entered a building as a trespasser and stole an item once inside, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £400 compensation.

Sean Karby: aged 46, of East Gate, Moorends, carried a black handled kitchen knife with a blade 7inches long in a public place without lawful authority, 16 weeks in prison, 122 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.