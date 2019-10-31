These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates' courts
The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates' courts from October 17 and 25.
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated
Sarah Connor: aged 35, of Cooke Street, Bentley, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £964.42 compensation.
Rebecca Jane Edna Houston: aged 32, of Lockwood Close, Thorne, was the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a person, £50 fine, £100 compensation, £30 costs.
James Maximillion: aged 48, of Ramsdel Road, Hexthorpe, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 14 weeks in prison, £207 costs.
Bradley Frank Jones: aged 21, of Oak Court, Mexborough, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Jimmy Davies: aged 23, of Large Square, Stainforth, threatened criminal damage to cause a person to fear that the threat would be carried out, £40 fine, £115 costs.
Brendon Charnock: aged 26, of Avenue Road, Istoneville, entered a building as a trespasser and stole an item once inside, £200 fine, £200 compensation, £117 costs.
Ryan Skelton: aged 31, of Foxhill Road, Thorne, drink driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
Thomas Louis Payling: aged 22, of Wadworth Street, Denaby Main, assault by beating, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, must complete a building better relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £400 compensation.
Poppy Reanne Waterhouse: aged 25, of Calander Court, Cantley, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation.
Billy Brazil: aged 68, of Station Road, Dunscroft, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.
Declan Dove: aged 22, of Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough, drink driving, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Samuel Peibst: aged 20, of Lock Lane, Thorne, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Vikki Smith: aged 28, of Broadway, Dunscroft, driving without due care and attention, £550 fine, £140 costs, seven points on driving licence.
John Ernest Williamson: aged 39, of Regent Street, Balby, £120 fine, £117 costs.
Samuel Harris: aged 22, of Norbreck Road, Warmsworth, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £165 costs.
Wayne George Orwin: aged 50, of Abercorn Road, Wheatley Hills, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, theft, 18 weeks in prison.
Michael Ian Peterson: aged 32, of Field Road, Stainforth, assault by beating, 12 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £500 compensation.
John James Woolrich: aged 41, of West End Lane, New Rossington, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, threatened criminal damage to cause a person to fear that the threat would be carried out, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 16 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £122 costs.
Petre Adrian: aged 25, of Gladstone Road, Hexthorpe, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, £450 fine, £130 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.
Duncan Stirk: aged 55, of Station Road, Barnby Dun, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 29 months.
Paul Ssali: aged 18, of Elsworth Close, Balby Bridge, theft, fraud, possession of a class B drug, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £590 compensation, £85 costs, order for the destruction of a knuckle duster, order for the destruction of the drug.
Ryan Thomas: aged 25, of no fixed address, theft, assault by beating, 14 days in prison, £122 costs, £50 compensation.
Steven Andrew Gerry Clark: aged 32, of Bannister House, Parkway North, theft, 40 weeks in prison, £300 compensation.
Garry John Devy: aged 37, of Palm Avenue, Armthorpe, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £40 fine.
Mark Heard: aged 41, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £40 fine, £75 costs.
Paul Marin Hadarean: aged 26, of Kings Road, Town Centre, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, failed to surrender to custody, £350 fine, £35 costs, six points on driving licence.
Nicola Tracy Jackson: aged 46, of Borrowdale Close, Carcroft, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £57 compensation.
Rebecca Stephens: aged 36, of Winchester Road, Dunscroft, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £500 compensation.
Rebecca Louise Croft: aged 29, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.
Sheldon Jameson: aged 37, of Oldfield Crescent, Stainforth, breach of domestic violence protection order, six weeks in prison.
Garrad Mason: aged 47, of Milton Road, Carcroft, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.
Jason Dunn: aged 47, of Victoria Road, Balby, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £620 compensation.
Carl Barrington Spencer: aged 33, of Ayton Walk, Bentley, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine, £75 costs.