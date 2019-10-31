These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates' courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Sarah Connor: aged 35, of Cooke Street, Bentley, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £964.42 compensation.

Rebecca Jane Edna Houston: aged 32, of Lockwood Close, Thorne, was the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a person, £50 fine, £100 compensation, £30 costs.

James Maximillion: aged 48, of Ramsdel Road, Hexthorpe, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 14 weeks in prison, £207 costs.

Bradley Frank Jones: aged 21, of Oak Court, Mexborough, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jimmy Davies: aged 23, of Large Square, Stainforth, threatened criminal damage to cause a person to fear that the threat would be carried out, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Brendon Charnock: aged 26, of Avenue Road, Istoneville, entered a building as a trespasser and stole an item once inside, £200 fine, £200 compensation, £117 costs.

Ryan Skelton: aged 31, of Foxhill Road, Thorne, drink driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Thomas Louis Payling: aged 22, of Wadworth Street, Denaby Main, assault by beating, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, must complete a building better relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £400 compensation.

Poppy Reanne Waterhouse: aged 25, of Calander Court, Cantley, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation.

Billy Brazil: aged 68, of Station Road, Dunscroft, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Declan Dove: aged 22, of Anchorage Lane, Sprotbrough, drink driving, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Samuel Peibst: aged 20, of Lock Lane, Thorne, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Vikki Smith: aged 28, of Broadway, Dunscroft, driving without due care and attention, £550 fine, £140 costs, seven points on driving licence.

John Ernest Williamson: aged 39, of Regent Street, Balby, £120 fine, £117 costs.

Samuel Harris: aged 22, of Norbreck Road, Warmsworth, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £165 costs.

Wayne George Orwin: aged 50, of Abercorn Road, Wheatley Hills, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, theft, 18 weeks in prison.

Michael Ian Peterson: aged 32, of Field Road, Stainforth, assault by beating, 12 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £500 compensation.

John James Woolrich: aged 41, of West End Lane, New Rossington, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, threatened criminal damage to cause a person to fear that the threat would be carried out, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 16 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £122 costs.

Petre Adrian: aged 25, of Gladstone Road, Hexthorpe, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, £450 fine, £130 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Duncan Stirk: aged 55, of Station Road, Barnby Dun, drink driving, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 29 months.

Paul Ssali: aged 18, of Elsworth Close, Balby Bridge, theft, fraud, possession of a class B drug, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £590 compensation, £85 costs, order for the destruction of a knuckle duster, order for the destruction of the drug.

Ryan Thomas: aged 25, of no fixed address, theft, assault by beating, 14 days in prison, £122 costs, £50 compensation.

Steven Andrew Gerry Clark: aged 32, of Bannister House, Parkway North, theft, 40 weeks in prison, £300 compensation.

Garry John Devy: aged 37, of Palm Avenue, Armthorpe, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £40 fine.

Mark Heard: aged 41, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £40 fine, £75 costs.

Paul Marin Hadarean: aged 26, of Kings Road, Town Centre, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, failed to surrender to custody, £350 fine, £35 costs, six points on driving licence.

Nicola Tracy Jackson: aged 46, of Borrowdale Close, Carcroft, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £57 compensation.

Rebecca Stephens: aged 36, of Winchester Road, Dunscroft, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £500 compensation.

Rebecca Louise Croft: aged 29, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Sheldon Jameson: aged 37, of Oldfield Crescent, Stainforth, breach of domestic violence protection order, six weeks in prison.

Garrad Mason: aged 47, of Milton Road, Carcroft, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.

Jason Dunn: aged 47, of Victoria Road, Balby, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £620 compensation.