These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates' courts
The following were convicted at Doncaster & Sheffield magistrates' courts from October 3 and 9.
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated
John Edward Godfrey: aged 50, of Coniston, Mexborough, theft, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £100 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.
Craig Anthony Hall: aged 35, of Runnymede Road, Intake, drink driving, driving without a licence, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.
Jimmy Kieswetter: aged 28, of Calder Terrace, Low Road, Conisbrough, failed to provide a specimen of breath, community order, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.
Daniel Lilley: aged 33, of Chapel Street, Carcroft, criminal damage, assault by beating, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £850 compensation.
Jason Dean Burgess: aged 37, of Albany Road, Balby, theft, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, 44 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £425.88 compensation.
Rattan Singh: aged 67, of Sandhurst Road, Cantley, drink driving, £180 fine, £650 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
Simon Roger Smith: aged 31, of Danesthorpe Close, Wheatley Hills, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, 14 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Josh Lumsden: aged 31, of Royston Avenue, Bentley, driving without insurance, drink driving, took a vehicle without consent and damage was caused to the vehicle, driving without a licence, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £207 costs, £1,250 compensation, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.
Mark Stephen Burdis: aged 54, of Jossey Lane, Roman Ridge, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £200 fine, £75 costs.
Konrad Tonski: aged 32, of Broxholme Lane, Wheatley, driving without insurance, drink driving, driving without a licence, £130 fine, £117 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Lee Adam Lindley: aged 23, of High Hazel Road, Moorends, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £400 compensation, £85 costs.
Stephen Paul Samuel Massey: aged 35, of Charles Street, Carcroft, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause people to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, ten weeks in prison, £322 costs.
Bradley Curry: aged 26, of Verger Close, Rossington, criminal damage, £700 fine, £145 compensation, £370 costs.
Christopher Turner: aged 44, of Woodfield Road, Balby, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, drug rehabilitation order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 fine, £279.97 compensation.
Gavin Michael Brown: aged 40, of no fixed address, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs.
Mark Boutell: aged 43, of Ivanhoe Road, Balby, criminal damage, theft, four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £207 costs.
Donald Mclellan: aged 42, of Decoy Bank South, White Rose Way, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £75 costs.
Andrew Kitchen: aged 42, of Bentley Road, Bentley, criminal damage, £80 fine, £50 compensation, £117 costs, restraining order imposed.
David Christopher May: aged 28, of Burton Avenue, Balby, criminal damage, assault causing actual bodily harm, 24 weeks in prison, £250 compensation, £207 costs, restraining order imposed.
Russell Nigel Riley: aged 39, of Woodhouse Road, Wheatley, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 16 weeks in prison, £207 costs.
Carl Wynne: aged 36, of Harlington Court, Denaby Main, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Luke Robert Coultard: aged 38, of Cardigan Road, Intake, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation.
Michael Craggs: aged 23, of HMP / YOI Doncaster, without authority possessed a mobile phone while inside prison, eight months in prison, £115 costs.
Harvey James Fisher: aged 21, of Kirby Street, Mexborough, drug driving, possession of a class B drug, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Dean Martin Haxell: aged 40, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £117 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Carl John Roberts: aged 35, of West Street, Conisbrough, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, exclusion requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £140 compensation.
Dominic Hunter: aged 20, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, without authority possessed a mobile phone while inside prison, committed to detention in a young offender institution for 16 weeks, £115 costs.
Nitu Aurel: aged 31, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, drink driving, driving without insurance, £375 fine, £123 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.
James Francis Clegg: aged 37, of Amersall Crescent, Scawthorpe, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £150 fine, £117 costs.
Mark Sidebottom: aged 23, of Harrow Road, Armthorpe, criminal damage, £150 fine, £120 compensation, £32 costs, restraining order imposed.