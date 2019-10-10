These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates' courts
The following were convicted at Doncaster & Sheffield magistrates' courts from September 28 to October 2.
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated
Richard George Lee: aged 37, of Church Street, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £75 costs.
Naji Candir: aged 29, of Copley Road, Copley Road, Town Centre, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, wilfully obstructed a police constable acting in the execution of their duty, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, six points on driving licence, 16 weeks in prison, £275 costs.
Gavin Paul Platts: aged 39, of Miller Close, Thorne, theft, failed to surrender to custody, eight weeks in prison, £25 compensation.
Macaulay Cook: aged 23, of HMP Doncaster, Marsh Gate, assault by beating, ten weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Scott Wordsworth: aged 34, of Staunton Road, Cantley, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, £120 fine, £117 costs.
Rebecca Jane Lyne: aged 38, of Fenland Road, Thorne, theft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, failed to surrender to court, 24 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Ian David Thomas Stevenson: aged 35, of St Catherines Avenue, Balby, breach of restraining order, £80 fine, £115 costs.
Irena Wininskyte: aged 42, of Huntingdon Road, Wheatley Hills, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Ambrose Dear: aged 22, of Stockbridge Lane, Bentley, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £207 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years.
Craig Mervin Hughes: aged 39, of Harlington Court, Denaby Main, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £21 costs.
Wojciech Ziemlewicz: aged 51, of Chroma Drive, Balby, drunk on an aircraft, £200 fine, £115 costs.
George Rusu: aged 41, of Exchange Street, Hyde Park, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £320 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Adam John Robert Brown: aged 35, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, assault by beating, 16 weeks in prison, £250 compensation.
Darren Stokes: aged 35, of Heatherwood Close, Intake, breach of non-molestation order, restraining order imposed, £120 fine, £115 costs.
Paul Wack: aged 41, of Second Avenue, Woodlands, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £120 fine, £117 costs, six points on driving licence.
Alexander Brown: aged 39, of Avenue Road, Askern, drink driving, £375 fine, £123 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.
Owen Bushell-Rhodes: aged 20, of Victoria Road, Bentley, drug driving, £80 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Cylix Dartey: aged 23, of St Patricks Road, Intake, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Scott Milbourn: aged 33, of Holly Road, Auckley, drug driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.
Bradley George Mills: aged 27, of Guildford Road, Wheatley Park, drug driving, £80 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Radek Przybylski: aged 36, of Stockbridge Lane, Bentley, possession of a class B drug, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £80 fine, £117 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Justin Michael Scott: aged 45, of Owston Road, Carcroft, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, £375 fine, £123 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two months.
Steven Michael Singleton: aged 41, of Somerton Drive, Cantley, possession of a class B drug, £80 fine, £117 costs.
Kieron Grimshaw: aged 28, of Regent Street, Balby, fraud, discharged conditionally for three months.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Gareth Raymond Miller: aged 33, of Bents Lathes Avenue, Rotherham, stalking, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation, £85 costs.Stewart Paul Price: aged 35, of Fellbrigg Road, Arbourthorne, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs.Trevor Williams: aged 37, of Main Road, Darnall, theft, seven days in prison, £122 costs.Adrian Adnett: aged 33, of Bitholmes Gate, Woodseats, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £90 costs.Richard Robert Dewsnap: aged 35, of Herries Road, Firth Park, criminal damage, assault, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, drug rehabilitation requirement, exclusion requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.Michael Harry Williams: aged 24, of Halfway Gardens, Mosborough, assault by beating, community order, curfew requirement, rehabilitation activity order, restraining order imposed.Clark Thomas Oliver: aged 33, of Cherry Brook, Eastwood, Rotherham, possession of a class B drug, drug driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 16 weeks in prison, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months, £122 costs.Jason Lee Reet: aged 30, of Longley Hall Road, Firth Park, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.Kathy Smith: aged 44, of High Street, Beighton, drink driving, £184 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.