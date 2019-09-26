These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts
The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates' courts.
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated
Kathryn Lea: aged 67, of Stainforth Moor Road, Thorne, failed to provide a specimen of breath, failed to surrender to custody, community order, unpaid work requirement, £240 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.
Chad Squires: aged 24, of Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, drink driving, took a vehicle without consent, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for four years.
Neil James Burns: aged 37, of no fixed address, theft, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £89.81 compensation.
Michael David Dargue: aged 38, of no fixed address, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 12 weeks in prison, £501.50 compensation.
Thomas Hutchinson: aged 28, of no fixed address, possessed a quantity of cannabinoid receptor agonists, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, community order, unpaid work requirement, £90 costs.
Alan Donnelly: aged 41, of St David's Drive, Scawsby, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £1,000 compensation.
Mark Robinson: aged 39, of no fixed address, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £1,000 compensation.
Thomas Andrew Kelsall: aged 27, of Albert Road, Mexborough, driving without insurance, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £469.11 compensation, £85 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.
Nathan Redman: aged 33, of Burghwallis Lane, Sutton, entered a building as a trespasser and stole an item once inside, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 compensation.
Shane Davies: aged 30, of Church Road, Stainforth, theft, community order, unpaid work requirement, £600 compensation, £170 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three months.
Gary Hawker: aged 33: of Bootham Road, Stainforth, drink driving, £600 fine, £145 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.
Adam Hudson: aged 25, of Raikes Street, Wath Road, Mexborough, drink driving, £625 fine, £147 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.
Kyle Mark Nettleship: aged 27, of Carr House Road, Belle Vue, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £77 costs.
Carl Richardson: aged 40, of Bridgelake Drive, Balby, criminal damage, £300 fine, £250 compensation, £117 costs.
Sheldon Allen Jameson: aged 37, of Menson Drive, Hatfield, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £40 fine, £75 costs.
Andrew Robert Collindridge: aged 31, of Wadworth Street, Denaby Main, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £170 costs.
Aaron James Alexander Mirfin: aged 23, of Coppice Road, Highfields, assault by beating, sent a threatening electronic message to cause a person distress or anxiety, 20 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.
Stephen John Caffrey: aged 52, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, £100 fine.
Nikash Khan: aged 21, of HMP YOI Doncaster, without authority possessed inside a prison a mobile phone, six months in prison, £115 costs.
Jordan James Smith: aged 21, of Sycamore Drive, Auckley, drink driving, £375 fine, £123 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Richard James Tuby: aged 39, of Station Road, Stainforth, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.
Rikki Burtoft: aged 34, of Grange Lane, Burghwallis, assault by beating, 20 weeks in prison, £500 compensation.
Jason Andrew Dunn: aged 47, of no fixed address, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison, £12.98 compensation.
Christopher Sanderson: aged 22, of no fixed address, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 16 weeks in prison, £300 compensation.
James Rodgers: aged 49, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, assault by beating, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, must complete a building better relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 compensation, £235 costs, order for the destruction of the axe.
Ashley Louis Cottam: aged 31, of no fixed address, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, failed to surrender to custody, 20 weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Derek Geoffrey Smith: aged 41, of Fenland Road, Thorne, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, failed to surrender to custody, 14 days in prison.
Steven Pilkington: aged 39, of no fixed address, assault by beating, criminal damage, harassment, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £175 costs.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Leston Alexson Daley: aged 32, of Rock Street, Burngreave, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Morgan Heeley: aged 20, of Station Road, Chapeltown, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order made, £300 compensation, £385 costs.