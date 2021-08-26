There have been a further two deliberate fires in Doncaster this week including a grassland blaze
Doncaster firefighters have put out two more deliberate fires this week – a car was set alight and an area of grassland.
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 6:48 am
On August 24 Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 2:10am on Morley Road, Back Road, Wheatley, Doncaster.The crew left the scene at 2:40pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate grassland fire at 8:30pm on Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster.The fire crew left the scene at 9:15pm.
