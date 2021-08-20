The latest fire incidents in Doncaster - including a van that was deliberately set on fire

A property that was under renovation was set alight when scaffolding attached to the building was set on fire deliberately.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 20th August 2021, 8:51 am

On August 19, a van was deliberately set on fire at 2:15am on College Road, Mexborough, Doncaster.Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident.They left at 2:55am.

Three fire crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations attended a property under renovation at 2:40am on South Parade, Doncaster.Scaffolding was involved in the fire which had been started deliberately.The crews left the scene at 2:55am.

Both fires were started deliberately.

