This the scene this evening at a Doncaster McDonald's after a car crashed into the busy restaurant leaving a man with life threatening injuries yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the venue on Thorne Road at 4pm after the white Vauxhall smashed into the window of the restaurant.

A man, aged 37, suffered injuries which were thought to be life threatening, said emergency workers at the time, the Free Press has since heard that the man suffered broken ribs but should be home soon.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

We understand the restaurant seating area is closed but the drive thru is available to customers.