Each of the 17 individuals is believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.
Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘most wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018. To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
Where possible, crime reference numbers are included within the picture caption.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
1. Kyle Allen
Police have renewed their appeal for your help to find wanted Barnsley man Kyle Allen. Allen, 18, is wanted in connection with burglaries and attempted burglaries across South Yorkshire between October and December 2024. He is also wanted in connection with reports of attempted shoplifting and making threats to damage property in Barnsley on 30 October and alleged incidents of theft of a motor vehicle and assault. Allen has links to Darfield, Dearne, and Wombwell in Barnsley. Officers believe he has been in the Wombwell and central Barnsley areas in recent days. He is white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build. He has wavy black hair and is clean shaven. If you see Allen, please do not approach him, but call 999. Photo: SYP
2. Owen Hirst
Owen Hirst, 25, from Rotherham, is wanted on recall to prison, and in connection with reports of stalking. Launching an appeal, asking for the public's help to help him, on December 13, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Hirst recently, or knows where he might be staying. "He is described as a white man, of slim build, around 6ft 2ins tall, and with short shaven light brown hair. He is believed to be either clean shaven or have facial stubble. "Hirst is known to frequent the Wath, Swinton, and Rawmarsh areas of Rotherham. "If you see Hirst, please do not approach him, but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 482 of December 13, 2024 when you get in touch." Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org Photo: SYP
3. Barnabas Anthony
Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Barnabas Anthony. Speaking on December 2, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Anthony, also known as Mugo Migdad Dalmar, 52, from Barnsley, is wanted for failure to comply with a Sexual Offences Notification Order. "As part of the terms of the order, Anthony is required to register any change of address with police, however he has recently failed to do this. "It is believed he left his previous address in September, and officers have since visited his last known address, and other addresses he is believed to be linked to. "Despite wider checks his current location remains unknown and we are now appealing for the public’s help. "We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Anthony recently, or knows where he might be staying. "He is described as a black man, of medium build, 5ft 8ins tall, and with short black hair, and a black beard. He is also known to wear a durag and has a long scar on the right side of his forehead. "If you see Anthony, please do not approach him, but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/166395/24 when you get in touch." Photo: SYP
4. James Maughan
Police are asking for your help to find wanted Sheffield man James Maughan, also known as JJ. Publishing on November 20, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Maughan, 30, from Sheffield is wanted in connected to reports of a violent assault in the city in September 2023. "He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, slim build with short, shaved brown hair and facial hair. He also has a tear drop shaped tattoo on the right-hand side of his face. "Maughan is aware he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers. "Have you seen Maughan? If you have any information that can help us find him please report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1207 of 11 September 2023." You can provide information anomalously via independent charity Crimestoppers online- www.Crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111. Photo: SYP