2 . Sonny Ibe

Police in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Sonny Ibe. Ibe, 56, is wanted in connection to several fraud incidents in the Fulwood area. It is reported that between December 2018 and January 2019, a number of fraudulent transactions were made from an 85-year-old woman’s bank account, amounting to a total of more than £8,000. Enquiries are ongoing and police have explored several lines of enquiry including CCTV trawls since the incident occurred. New information has recently come to light, and police now want to speak to Ibe as he may hold information that could help them in their enquiries.He is believed to have links to the West Midlands.He is described as black, bald and it is believed he regularly wears glasses.Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be staying?If you can help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/23499/19.Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111. Photo: .