Terrifying moment residents found thieves in kitchen of their Doncaster home
Detectives hunting thieves who raided a Doncaster home have released CCTV of a man and woman wanted in connection with the crime.
The owners of a home in Windsor Road, Town Moor, were awoken by noises downstairs.
They found an unknown man and woman inside the property searching through the kitchen.
Once disturbed, the suspects left the scene.
The occupants discovered that electronic items were gone shortly afterwards.
Police have now released CCTV footage of a man and woman they are tracing in connection with the incident, which happened on Friday, June 28, at 5am.
In a statement, the force said: “Police believe the man and woman pictured could hold vital information and are appealing for anyone who knows them to get in touch.
“Do you live locally? Did you hear or see anything suspicious?
“Please call 101 quoting incident number 165 of 28 June 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information anonymously.”