Terrified residents call on police to tackle teen gang terrorising Doncaster town

People living in Mexborough say their lives are being made a misery by the gang who they say have been responsible for a number of anti-social behaviour incidents in recent months.

They have called on South Yorkshire Police to clamp down on the yobs, with officers in turn urging residents to report all incidents as they occur.

In a Facebook question and answer session organised by Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team, a number of worried residents spoke of problems at the hands of the gang.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have raised fears to police over gangs of youths terrorising Mexborough.

One said: “Could you please clarify as to any proactive measures you are taking with regard to the groups of youths that are causing damage, upset and fear in Mexborough?”

Another said: “What are the plans regarding the group of youths that are causing menace around Mexborough?

Another wrote: “The police have been aware since autumn last year and still people are finding themselves being tormented or put in danger. The town now requires some immediate action, this needs stopping and it needs stopping now.”

A police spokesman replied: “I can't stress enough how important it is for members of the public to report matters directly to us.

"I appreciate that there may be a long waiting time on 101, by which time the issue may have been and gone, but our online reporting tool is much easier and quicker to access.

"If anybody does witness any incidents or acts of anti-social behaviour then I would encourage them to report it.

"In relation to dealing with the young people who commit acts of anti-social behaviour, our team are regularly patrolling Mexborough, either on foot or in vehicles. We use a range of tactics to deal with the problem, and we are committed to tackling the issue.”