Teenagers found with spice, cannabis and knives in Doncaster crime crackdown

Police officers from the Central Neighbourhood Team in Doncaster ran an operation to try and target spice dealers in the town centre last week.

Whilst conducting patrols near to Doncaster Hub over two days, two teenage males were arrested for possession with intent to supply both having been found with a quantity of spice and cannabis, as well as cash.

Police seize spice

Both were also found to be carrying knives.

A third teenage male was also arrested for carrying a knife.

All three have been released under investigation.