Teenager arrested for drug offences in Bentley after member of the public assisted police

Officers from Doncaster West NPT would like to find man who helped them detain a young male last Wednesday.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 4:02 pm

They said: “Officers would like to locate the brave member of the public who assisted us in detaining a young male in Bentley. Please if this was you can you send us a private

message.

Read More

Read More
Man arrested after drugs factory found in Skellow home

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The young male was found in possession of drugs

"The young male was arrested and processed for possession with the intent to supply and will be referred to the youth offending team for an appropriate disposal due to his age.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Bags used for selling
Cash was found
What was found