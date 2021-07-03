Teenager arrested for drug offences in Bentley after member of the public assisted police
Officers from Doncaster West NPT would like to find man who helped them detain a young male last Wednesday.
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 4:02 pm
They said: “Officers would like to locate the brave member of the public who assisted us in detaining a young male in Bentley. Please if this was you can you send us a private
message.
"The young male was arrested and processed for possession with the intent to supply and will be referred to the youth offending team for an appropriate disposal due to his age.”