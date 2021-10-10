Teenage boy caught by police dog after climbing tree to escape in Doncaster
A teenage criminal was caught by a police dog after trying to escape officers in Doncaster by climbing a tree.
The 16-year-old had tried to flee police following an incident in Stainforth on Thursday, with police dog Vinny called in to help deal with the situation near to the M18 services.
A spokesman for SYP Operational Support said: “Vinny was doing what he does best again.
"On Thursday in Stainforth, police pursued a Mitsubishi Shogun used in crime.
"In his determination to get away, the driver rammed a pursuing police car. When the Shogun was abandoned on the M18 services, our handler Dan was asked to take Vinny along.
"Vinny didn’t get to exercise his nose on this one as the police helicopter beat him to it and found the suspect climbing a tree.
"The 16 year old male’s determination to evade arrest had waned somewhat with Vinny on scene and when he climbed down he gave up to officers.”