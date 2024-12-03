Teen remanded accused of stealing Audi and man's posessions in Doncaster raid
Teenager Callum Medlock has been charged with multiple offences after being accused of stealing an Audi, trying to break into a person's home and robbing a man of his possessions.
Medlock has been charged with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and attempted burglary in connection with a series of alleged incidents in the Adwick area of Doncaster last Thursday (21 November).
The 19-year-old, of Cherry Tree Road in Maltby, Rotherham, is accused of stealing an Audi, car keys, two mobile phones, a laptop, a PlayStation 5 and a Hugo Boss Watch during an alleged raid on a house.
He is also alleged to have tried to break into a neighbouring property.
Medlock appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court last Saturday (23 November) and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 2 January 2025.