Teen remanded accused of stealing Audi and man's posessions in Doncaster raid

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 19:00 BST
A teenager has been charged with robbery, car theft and attempted burglary after a house raid in Doncaster.

Teenager Callum Medlock has been charged with multiple offences after being accused of stealing an Audi, trying to break into a person's home and robbing a man of his possessions.

Medlock has been charged with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and attempted burglary in connection with a series of alleged incidents in the Adwick area of Doncaster last Thursday (21 November).

The 19-year-old, of Cherry Tree Road in Maltby, Rotherham, is accused of stealing an Audi, car keys, two mobile phones, a laptop, a PlayStation 5 and a Hugo Boss Watch during an alleged raid on a house.

Police have remanded the teenager in custody

He is also alleged to have tried to break into a neighbouring property.

Medlock appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court last Saturday (23 November) and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 2 January 2025.

