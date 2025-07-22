Teen arrested in Doncaster as police seek to locate owner of stolen bike

Police in Doncaster are seeking the owner of a stolen bicycle after the arrest of a teenager over the offence.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information over the theft and a spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to help find the owner of a bike which was stolen in Doncaster city centre.

“It is reported that around 12.23pm on Sunday 6 July, a push bike was stolen from a bike rack in St Sepulchre Gate, near West Laith Gate and the entrance to Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

“The bike was located a short time later along with a teenager who has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle.

“They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Following a number of enquiries to try and locate the owner of the bike, we are now issuing a public appeal to help find them.

Anyone who can prove ownership can contact police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/119781/25.