Teen arrested in Doncaster as police seek to locate owner of stolen bike
South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information over the theft and a spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to help find the owner of a bike which was stolen in Doncaster city centre.
“It is reported that around 12.23pm on Sunday 6 July, a push bike was stolen from a bike rack in St Sepulchre Gate, near West Laith Gate and the entrance to Frenchgate Shopping Centre.
“The bike was located a short time later along with a teenager who has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle.
“They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“Following a number of enquiries to try and locate the owner of the bike, we are now issuing a public appeal to help find them.
Anyone who can prove ownership can contact police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/119781/25.