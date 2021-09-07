Teen arrested after broken window hurled onto street below Doncaster bookies

Police were called to Betfred on Great North Road, Woodlands at about 12.45pm last Wednesday following reports of criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that a group of youths had broken a window and were throwing broken glass into the street.

Officers attended and arrested a 14 year old boy on suspicion of affray and criminal damage, he has been released under investigation with enquiries ongoing.