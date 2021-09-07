Teen arrested after broken window hurled onto street below Doncaster bookies

A teenage boy has been arrested after a window was broken and the smashed glass hurled onto the street below a Doncaster bookmakers.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 8:59 am

Police were called to Betfred on Great North Road, Woodlands at about 12.45pm last Wednesday following reports of criminal damage.

It was reported that a group of youths had broken a window and were throwing broken glass into the street.

Officers attended and arrested a 14 year old boy on suspicion of affray and criminal damage, he has been released under investigation with enquiries ongoing.

