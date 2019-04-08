Four taxis were taken off the road in Doncaster after being found with defects when spot checks were carried out.

In Friday nights operation, carried out by South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council, 25 taxis were checked in and around the town centre.

Four were found to have defects that could not be fixed at the roadside and had their licences suspended.

One had an expired MOT and one was found without road tax.

