A dedicated neighbourhood policing plan to tackle nuisance off-road bikes in the south of Doncaster has seen offenders identified and their offending curbed with officers seizing bikes across the Denaby and Conisbrough area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

After listening to concerns raised by residents in the area regarding an increase in anti-social behaviour due to off-road bikes, Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team developed a plan to tackle the issue earlier this year.

The reports included a cohort of teenage and young riders riding bikes without helmets and on pavements, posing a serious risk of harm to themselves and innocent members of the public.

In one incident in December last year, a 14-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after colliding with a car in the area.

These off-road bikes have been seized by officers in Conisbrough.

Explaining more about the issue they faced and the plans put in place to combat it is Sergeant Christopher MacLeod: "The issue of off-road bikes in the Denaby and Conisbrough area is something that has always been on our radar and we've always had measures in place to tackle it.

"However, following a spike in reported incidents, we worked alongside partners to develop a more robust plan to target the offenders and reduce the risk to the public.

"We have worked alongside partners in the council and St Leger Housing to identify offenders, monitor their activities and take positive action.

"In the first few months of 2025, we gathered intelligence and information on a group of 15 riders and since then, with appropriate evidence to hand, we have been able to issue them with community protection warnings (CPWs)."

CPWs are formal written warnings given to an individual engaging in persistent and ongoing anti-social behaviour.

Anyone who breaches a CPW could then be issued with a community protection notice (CPN) and face further prosecution in the future.

PC Dale Merchant, who has been a driving force behind the plan, said: "As many of our offenders are under the age of 18, we have found that CPWs can be effective as an alternative to seeking formal criminal justice against young people.

"We've issued eight CPWs to offenders and so far, there have been no reported breaches from any offenders given these warnings.

"We have started to see a reduction in reports of off-road bikes in the area and thanks to the amount of information gathered, we have been able to build a really strong intelligence picture of where and when the offending is taking place.

"We have utilised a mixture of high visibility and plain-clothed patrols meaning that even when you think there isn't a policing presence, we may well actually be there monitoring potential criminality and anti-social behaviour.

"We continue to act on the information we receive by seizing bikes and dealing with offenders brought to our attention.

"However, we recognise the need to keep on top of that issue and we would encourage anyone who has seen nuisance off-road bikes in their vicinity to report information to us.

"We're really grateful for all the reports we have received and your information does go a long way to helping us keep you safe and crack down on anti-social behaviour in communities."

To report a sighting of an off-road bike being ridden illegally, please call 101 or get in touch via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Please include as much detail as possible, including times, dates, locations and details of the riders and their bikes as this helps police create an accurate and up-to-date picture of where to focus activities, patrols and resources.

In an emergency or when a life is at risk, always dial 999.

You can make yourself aware of the rules and laws on where you can and can't ride off-road bikes by visiting: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/asb/asb/antisocial-behaviour/vehicle-nuisance-involving-cars-bikes-and-mopeds.