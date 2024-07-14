Tackling violence against women and girls across the City of Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police jointly hosted a violence against women and girls’ workshop earlier this week as part of the ongoing work, to ensure that all agencies are working towards the national Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) National Statement of Expectations that a coordinated approach to tackling VAWG in Doncaster is working.

The aim is to identify gaps and areas for improvement and to generate ideas for improving the fear of and risk of violence, abuse and harassment for women and girls.

This event involved the whole community in thinking creatively about what more can be done to reduce abuse and reduce the fear and perception of abuse in Doncaster. Violence Against Women and Girls and the perception and fear of violence and abuse is a real concern for girls and women in every community in the country.

Both the City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police acknowledge that violence and abuse happen to boys and men as well and the focus on women and girls at this event in no way dismisses or diminishes that fact.

There are very real issues that affect girls and women that need a real focus and a coordinated community response. Crimes such as sexual harassment, sexual abuse and rape, domestic abuse, stalking, spiking disproportionately affect women and girls, and therefore increase the fear of harm for women and girls.

In Doncaster, preventing and tackling violence against women and girls is a real priority and work has already been undertaken to help to make women and girls feel safer in the city:

Attracting Safer Streets funding to improve lighting and installing CCTV

Re-designing parks with women and girls in mind

Visitors at the conference.

The EPIC project to raise awareness of upskirting and the consequences with young people and encouraging young people to speak out about this abusive behaviour

Delivering sexual harassment and abuse sessions in secondary schools

Having a coordinated approach to preventing and tackling domestic abuse

Awareness campaigns by partner agencies such as the No More campaign from South Yorkshire Police

The introduction of a Violence Against Women and Girls Community group

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “The safety of all women and girls has always been a high priority for us and that is why we are committed to safeguarding and preventing harm wherever possible. We want to better understand the extent of threatening or intimidating experiences of women and girls in public spaces, views on accessibility to support and ways in which safety can be improved. Following the event, we’ll collate the ideas and feedback, and it will be used to develop a Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) delivery plan that we all contribute to over the next few years. It will complement other community safety and safeguarding work for all members of our communities and will help us create a city that does not tolerate violence and abuse.”

Doncaster District Commander Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp said: “Tackling violence against women and girls in all its forms is a key priority, not just for us here in Doncaster but force wide.

“We recently launched phase two of our campaign to tackle VAWG. ‘Do More’ encourages communities across Doncaster and South Yorkshire to take a stand against violence against women and girls by calling out acts of microaggressions and sexual harassment when you see it happening.

Mayor Ros Jones with Doncaster District Commander Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp.

“We are proud to support this campaign and encourage people to challenge inappropriate and violent behaviour against women which has absolutely no place in our society.

“If we all do more, we can help stop violence against women and girls.”

If you would like more information about the support available to women and girls www.doncaster.gov.uk/vawg.

If you have been the victim of sexual harassment or assault, please report it to police. Find more information and advice from South Yorkshire Police: http://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences