SY deputy mayor meets with police and shop owners over Doncaster city centre safety

The newly appointed deputy mayor of South Yorkshire has visited Doncaster city centre to discuss safety and security with police and businesses.

Kilvinder Vigurs conducted a walkabout in Doncaster city centre with members of the city’s Neighbourhood Policing Team as part of her ongoing commitment to community engagement and public safety.

During the visit, Kilvinder met with officers to gain first hand insight into the operational challenges they face and to better understand the priorities of local policing.

She also spoke directly with residents and business owners to hear their concerns and perspectives on issues affecting the city centre.

A former probation officer and senior civil servant, she was selected as deputy mayor of policing and crime for South Yorkshire earlier this year.

Ms Vigurs began her career as a probation officer in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire and most recently has served as Regional Probation Director in Yorkshire and the Humber.

She said: "I am absolutely committed to spending my first few weeks going out to talk to people. You can read things, but you can't feel the emotions people have."

As Deputy Mayor, Ms Vigurs will work with Coppard to oversee and improve policing and criminal justice services, to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and to commission services to support victims and reduce offending.

She will deliver the Police and Crime Plan, chair the Local Criminal Justice Board, chair the Safer Roads Partnership, and have close oversight of the Violence Reduction Unit.

Ms Vigurs said: "The first thing I need to do is talk to communities and ascertain what they think.

"We need to talk to parents whose children have been victims of knife crime, we need go out to the communities who are experiencing daily anti-social behaviour that makes their lives a misery.

In her new role she will also need to deal with the legacy of South Yorkshire Police's handling of events at the Orgreave coking works in 1984, the Rotherham child sex abuse scandal and the Hillsborough Disaster.

